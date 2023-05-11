Williamsburg’s Nami Nori (236 N 12th St.), known for their delicious open-style temaki, is celebrating AAPI heritage month in an exciting way. The Japanese restaurant has teamed up with three local AAPI-owned North Brooklyn businesses to create an exclusive menu that will be offered at Nami Nori for only a few days next week, from May 12 to 18.

Nami Nori’s Classic Set, part of the AAPI exclusive menu.Photo: Sebastian Lucrecio

The three local businesses include Hana Makgeolli (201 Dupont St.), an artisanal Korean rice wine producer in Greenpoint, Di An Di (68 Greenpoint Ave.), a Vietnamese restaurant in Greenpoint, and Win Son Bakery (164 Graham Ave.), a Taiwanese restaurant and bakery in Williamsburg.

All proceeds from the special collaboration will be going to Apex for Youth, a non-profit organization in New York that empowers Asian and immigrant youth from low-income families to reach their full potential.

Hana’s Bounty from Hana Makgeolli. Photo: Sebastian Lucrecio

The collaborative menu will include a cocktail, an appetizer, a temaki set, and a dessert. Nami Nori’s temaki set is brand new, debuting on May 12 for this special occasion, and will remain on the menu after the collaboration.

The menu kicks off with a cocktail called Hana’s Bounty that was crafted by Molly McClintock, the head bartender at Hana Makgeolli. Hana’s Bounty features Hana Makgeolli’s signature yakju, which is dry with fragrant notes of melon, bitter citrus, and barley, plus Bermutto Japanese vermouth, Lustau fino sherry and salted cherry blossom.

Di An Di’s Goi Buoi Tom. Photo: Sebastian Lucrecio

The menu’s second course is Di An Di’s Goi Buoi Tom, which is a shrimp and pomelo salad with crispy rice paper.

The third course is Nami Nori’s new temaki set, dubbed the Classic Set, with five rolls, including spicy tuna, salmon and cucumber, tuna and avocado, red crab California, and yellowtail and scallion.

Win Son Bakery’s ice cream sandwich. Photo: Sebastian Lucrecio

Dessert is an ice cream sandwich created by Danielle Spencer, the pastry chef at Win Son Bakery. The ice cream sandwich has strawberry ice cream, almond cookies, valrhona strawberry chocolate, and coriander seeds.

Each dish on this exclusive menu will be available a la carte also at Nami Nori’s Williamsburg location.