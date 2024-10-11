Greenpoint’s Sereneco (113 Franklin St.) is a neighborhood bistro that changes the menu seasonally. The new fall menu dropped this week with additions like delicata squash rings, smoked trout toast, chicken liver mousse, oven-roasted cod, and mushroom gnocchi.

Sereneco’s brunch program and its buttermilk pancakes are a perennial favorite. Sereneco told Greenpointers these pancakes are “extremely popular” and can be tailored to different tastes with sautéed bananas, blueberry compote, maple syrup, butter, or Nutella.

Learn how to make Sereneco’s Buttermilk Pancakes below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Sereneco’s Buttermilk Pancakes

Yields about 1.5 quarts of batter and serves 2-3 people

Ingredients

1 large egg

⅓ cup of sour cream

¼ cup of buttermilk

2 tablespoons of melted butter, plus additional for greasing pan

¼ cup of whole milk

1 ¼ cup of all purpose flour

4 ½ teaspoons of sugar

½ teaspoon of baking powder

½ teaspoon of baking soda

1 ½ teaspoons of kosher salt

Directions

Beat egg in a large mixing bowl until slightly foamy. Add sour cream, buttermilk, 2 tablespoons of melted butter, and whole milk to the egg, and whisk until incorporated. Sift flour into a separate mixing bowl. Add the rest of the dry ingredients (sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt) to the bowl with the flour, and mix together. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients. Combine until just incorporated with a spatula (some lumps are OK). Heat a skillet over medium low and add about 1 teaspoon of butter. Once butter is warm, add a dollop (about ¼ cup) of the pancake mixture and smooth out into a circle. Repeat for as many pancakes as your skillet can hold. Cook pancakes on one side until bubbles form and burst on the surface, then flip. Cook another 1-2 minutes on the second side, then transfer to a plate and keep warm until serving. Serve pancakes with your choice of toppings. Examples include sautéed bananas, blueberry compote, maple syrup, butter, or Nutella.