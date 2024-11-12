North Brooklyn is home to a cornucopia of wonderful restaurants, and luckily, several of them are hosting Thanksgiving dinners in-house or offering catered feasts to enjoy at home. Scan the list below, make a reservation or pre-order, and let someone else handle the holiday cooking this year.

This list includes North Brooklyn restaurants that have already opened reservations and advertised takeout menus for Turkey Day. Greenpointers will update this list as more restaurants share their Thanksgiving plans.

Le Crocodile and Bar Blondeau

Bar Blondeau, on the sixth floor of the Wythe Hotel. Photo: Liz Clayman Credit: Liz Clayman

Le Crocodile (80 Wythe Ave.), a buzzy French bistro on the ground floor of the Wythe Hotel, is offering a special Prix-Fixe dinner on Thanksgiving. The special menu can be ordered from 1 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. for $163 per person, plus tax, gratuity and beverages.

Le Crocodile’s three-course menu includes a choice of a pumpkin soup or apple, walnut, and radicchio salad to start, followed by family-style entrees and sides. The menu includes roasted turkey breast, maple glazed brussel sprouts with pancetta, mashed potatoes and gravy, and roasted squash with boudin noir. Desserts include pumpkin pie, apple crisp, and cranberry sorbet.

On the six floor of the Wythe Hotel, Bar Blondeau will also offer drinking and dining options on Thanksgiving starting at 2 p.m. Bar Blondeau’s menu will feature special holiday dishes that are not yet publicized.

Glasserie

The interior of Glasserie in Greenpoint. Photo: Remy Amezcua

Greenpoint’s Glasserie (95 Commercial St.) is serving a turkey dinner with a vegan option for $98 per guest, plus beverages, tax and gratuity. Kids under 7 can order a half price menu.

The menu includes shawarma spiced turkey, turkey leg confit, wild mushroom and bean cassoulet, and cranberry chutney. There is also the option to add lamb saddle roulade.

The vegan autumn mezze option includes butternut squash hummus, eggplant salad, labneh with harissa and tzatziki, winter citrus and fennel, served with pita and sesame crackers.

The menu also includes merguez stuffing, braised cabbage and beans, mashed potatoes , jeweled basmati rice, and market greens with green tahini dressing, followed by dessert options like chocolate slivers, almond honey cake, ricotta stuffed figs, and a pear tart with chocolate tahini.

Glasserie’s sister restaurant, Radio Star, is closed onThanksgiving.

Sereneco

The interior of Sereneco. Photo: Sereneco

Sereneco (113 Franklin St.) is serving a Thanksgiving menu for $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity. There is a children’s option for $45. His special menu will be offered on Thanksgiving from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The first course includes a choice of cauliflower and black truffle soup, winter chicory salad, or whipped ricotta.

The second course is served family-style and includes roasted turkey breast and thigh with herbed gravy, mashed potatoes, roasted brussels sprouts, carrots, and sage and mushroom stuffing. There is an option to have gnocchi instead of turkey for vegetarians. Dessert is a choice of pumpkin tart, apple cake, or a scoop of gelato or sorbet.

Nura and Pan Pan Vino Vino

The interior of Nura. Photo: Nura Credit: Nura

Greenpoint’s Nura (46 Norman Ave.) is offering a “Home for the Holidays” kit that locals can preorder.

The full Thanksgiving kit costs $240 and feeds 4 people. It includes turkey, collard greens, gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, Parker rolls, and roasted carrots. The kit also comes with reheating instructions and custom wine pairing suggestions.

Nura is also offering select la carte options for preorder. You can order collards for $18, gravy for $12 a pint, Parker rolls for $12, and cornbread for $12. All serve 4 people.

You can also order sweet potato pie for $40, apple pie for $45, or jam thumb print cookies and crispy sunchoke cookies. There is also boozy or nonalcoholic eggnog and mulled wine for sale.

Nura’s sister restaurant, Pan Pan Vino Vino (120 Norman Ave.) will be offering a gluten-free apple cranberry crisp with a sumac crumble and dinner rolls with herb butter for preorder.

Fulgurances Laundromat

The exterior of Fulgurances in Greenpoint. Photo: Jovani Demetrie

Even though his residency at Fulgurances Laundromat (132 Franklin St.) ends on November 16, Chef Scott Murry will return for one night only to offer his take on the Thanksgiving feast.

Chef Murry’s meal costs $135 per person and starts with artichoke salad, roasted cauliflower with chestnuts and black beans, and cornbread.

The second course is roasted guinea hen with dirty rice, and a cranberry, omija and potato puree. Dessert is pumpkin tatin and chocolate and truffle ice cream sandwiches.

Fulgurances will offer vegetarian and pescatarian options upon request.

Meadowsweet

Meadowsweet’s wagyu bavette. Photo: Meadowsweet.

At Meadowsweet (149 Broadway), Chef Polo Dobkin has designed a special menu for Thanksgiving.

The three course Thanksgiving menu is $125 per person plus tax and gratuity. Children under 12 can order a $45 meal.

Starters include crispy baby artichokes, chicories and citrus salad, burrata and delicata squash, day boat scallops, cavatelli with braised duck ragu, and tagliatelle with mushrooms and truffle.

Main dishes include roasted organic turkey breast and thigh, roasted romanesco cauliflower, Scottish salmon, spiced duck breast, and wagyu bavette. Dessert options are almond cake, flourless chocolate cake, and maple crème caramel.

Vegan dishes are available upon request. Meadowsweet is accommodating two hour seatings from 1p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Kru

The interior of Kru in Greenpoint. Photo: Teddy Wolff

Looking to spice things up this Thanksgiving? Kru (190 N. 14th St.) is offering a unique “Thai Thanksgiving At Home” kit. The heat and eat meal costs $190 and serves 3-4 people.

Kru’s kit includes roasted stuffed whole chicken with their signature coconut milk BBQ sauce, including a variety of side dishes like squash, string beans, apple slaw, cucumber salad, and banana raita, plus a selection of condiments.

When preordering, you can add “Mo Kaeng” Cheesecake Pie, a collaboration between Kru and Ali Domrongchai, for $30 and a pint of coconut egg yolk stracciatella from local Greenpoint ice cream shop Caffè Panna for $18. The pie and ice cream are ready to serve.

This meal is gluten free, shellfish free, and fin fish free. Orders must be placed by Friday, November 22 for pick up on Wednesday, November 27 at Kru between 2 and 5 p.m.

Prospect Butcher Co.

Rotisserie chicken at Prospect Butcher Co. Photo: Prospect Butcher Co.

Prospect Butcher Co. (113a Nassau Ave.) is a speciality butcher that opened its Greenpoint outpost earlier this year.

PBC told Greenpointers that every Thanksgiving they work to source the region’s best turkeys as well as more interesting poultry selections for the adventurous eaters. This year, PBC is offering pastured turkeys raised by their friend and farmer Erich in Millerton, NY.

“We are the city’s exclusive source for these birds and they live a nice life outside and are delicious and perfect for Thanksgiving tables,” the team at PBC said.

PBC also sources more unique, heritage-breed turkeys in New Jersey for those looking for a more old-world flavor. Customers will also see other poultry options like squab, goose, capon, and duck on PBC’s menu.

PBC is also selling “Thanksgiving Essentials” like sage sausage, homemade thick bacon, leaf lard biscuit dough.

Locals can preorder online for pick up in Prospect Butcher Co.’s Greenpoint store.