Tonchin (109 N. 3rd St.) is a Japanese restaurant in Williamsburg that opened this past summer and recently collaborated with Japanese condiment brand Cabi for their first pop-up.

For this week’s Community Cookbook recipe, Tonchin has shared its recipe for Near and Far Yuzu Lemonade, which the Tonchin owners lovingly refer to as a drink where “Tokyo and Williamsburg collide with love.”

See the recipe for Tonchin’s Near and Far Yuzu Lemonade below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Ingredients for Tonchin’s Near and Far Yuzu Lemonade. Photo: Tonchin

Tonchin’s Near and Far Yuzu Lemonade

Serves 4

v

Ingredients

1 ounce of yuzu juice

2 ounces of Andrews Williamsburg Honey

4 ounces of freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 can of Avec in the Yuzu and Lime flavor

1 lime for garnish

Directions

In a small saucepan, combine yuzu juice and honey over low heat. Stir until honey and juice are combined. Over ice, combine the yuzu juice and honey mixture with the lemon juice. Add the can of yuzu and lime Avec. Stir gently. Garnish with lime wheel.

Optional:

Make this into a Tequila Spritzer with 1 oz of your favorite tequila. (Tonchin’s go-to is Hornitos.)