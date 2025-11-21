Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

The most wonderful time of year is rapidly approaching! Thanksgiving is next week, if you can believe it, so here’s a list (which we’ve recently updated) of where to eat and pre-order your feasts.

Make sure you secure tickets to Cookies with Santa, then, think about holiday shopping during Shop Small’s gift crawl November 28 through December 7.

Fuel up at Cadet Coffee, a newly-opened coffeeshop from a Greenpoint local inside Idle Mind Tavern, and get new bling for those holiday parties at Heaven & Earth this Saturday.

A Fulgurances’ alum is opening his own restaurant called Arthur in the Franklin Street space, and on the same block, the team behind Fulgurances will open a wine bar and rôtisserie called Gigi’s early next year.

This week, Greenpointers spoke to Marlene Handler, founder of The Lifted Lotus in Williamsburg, a business that specializes in pelvic floor therapy.

Love was in the air at Temkin’s last Friday, while Plumes launched its third edition at Sunview Luncheonette on Saturday.

McGuinness Boulevard has always been a topic of discussion, but recently all eyes were on Manhattan Avenue where fires led to Go Fund Me campaigns.

Singer-songwriter Sam Smith will continue their concert residency at Warsaw, and if you’re looking for more to do, consult our guide here​.

In and around North Brooklyn​

Our beloved Greg Walsh will be featured in Merchants of Joy, a documentary about the Christmas tree trade.

New e-bike battery swapping and charging cabinets will soon appear in Williamsburg, according to Gothamist.

Williamsburg non-profit Trinity Human Services Corporation is giving out free turkeys tomorrow.