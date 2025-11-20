Next year, a new restaurant named Arthur (132 Franklin St.) will open in the space that is currently Fulgurances Laundromat.

Greenpointers can now confirm that after it closes at the end of this year, Fulgurances is “passing the torch” to one of its former resident chefs, Kevin Finch. Chef Finch, who was at Fulgurances from March 2022 to May 2022, and his wife, Lex, will open Arthur in 2026.

“We’re incredibly grateful to be continuing the energy of that space. Fulgurances gave so many chefs, including Kevin, a chance to experiment and grow. We’re honored to build on that legacy in our own way,” Lex told Greenpointers.

“When it became available, it felt like the right kind of full-circle moment. We’d been looking for years for something with history, something lived-in, something that already belonged to the neighborhood. It has that rare mix of character and familiarity that feels once in a lifetime.”

Chef Kevin Finch outside of Fulgurances. Photo: Lex and Kevin Finch

Chef Finch has worked has some of the world’s most acclaimed restaurants including Manhattan’s Maialino, Norway’s three Michelin-starred Maaemo, and San Francisco’s Atelier Crenn, which was awarded three Michelin stars under his leadership in the kitchen. He also ran a pop-up series called Arthur.

The Finch family now lives in Greenpoint with their young daughter. “It was important to us to be in the same neighborhood as the restaurant — to walk to work, see our guests outside of service, and feel part of the everyday rhythm,” the pair told Greenpointers.

“Our daughter goes to daycare nearby, and we’ve always been drawn to Greenpoint’s sense of history and preservation, its corner bars and restaurants, and the feeling that people really look out for one another. It’s a special place.”

The Finch family outside of Fulgurances in Greenpoint. Photo: Lex and Kevin Finch

Lex and Kevin met in New York in their twenties and did what many of us did (or do): spent paychecks on meals they couldn’t afford. After New York, they found themselves in San Francisco, Oslo, Shenzhen, Bangkok, Paris, and finally Salt Lake City.

“Over time, coming back to the city started to feel like coming home. Building Arthur here is our way of returning to that feeling and giving something back to a neighborhood we love,” they told Greenpointers.

Now, after years of fine dining, Chef Finch says he’s “more interested in food that feels personal, dishes people crave on a random weekday night.” He wants Arthur to be a “neighborhood restaurant” inspired by the “ingredient-driven cuisine, inviting ambiance and globally-inspired menus of the modern Parisian bistro.”

Chef Finch’s menu at Arthur will be fully à la carte with a chef’s tasting option. The Fulgurances alum cooks from “memory and technique,” guided by what’s in season and available with a focus on regional sourcing and sustainability.

At Arthur, guests will enjoy things like snail kushiyaki with brown butter, roasted garlic, and sea salt; freshly shucked scallops cooked over charcoal with celeriac, lemongrass, and a light beef consommé; or dry-aged tilefish with a sauce made from its roasted bones alongside gently cooked brassicas.

The globally-inspired menu will be “designed for flexibility.” The Finches want locals to be able to stop in for snacks and a glass of wine at the counter or stay for a full dinner. “It’s the same kitchen, same quality — just different ways to experience it,” they explained.

Chef Finch’s handmade ravioli with mushroom duxelles from residency at Fulgurances. Photo: Jovani Demetrie

While Kevin helms the kitchen, Lex will shape everything outside of it, from the playlists to the details that make guests feel at ease. She’s focused on creating a place people want to return to and a culture defined by “generosity and care.”

The layout of 132 Franklin Street will stay close to what it currently is, with an open kitchen, small dining room, and counter seating.

“We’re keeping the intimacy and openness that made Fulgurances special, but reimagining it as something lived-in and permanent,” Lex told Greenpointers.

“It should feel like a space that’s always been there, even though it’s changing. A place for everyday meals and celebrations.”