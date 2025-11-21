Want to elevate your jewelry box in a sustainable way? Have some pieces you’d like to give a new home to? Stop by Heaven & Earth for a jewelry swap hosted by Studio Dem and Yam this Saturday, November 22, from 3 to 5 p.m.

For every jewelry item you bring, you can swap for the same amount (so bring one, grab one; bring two, grab two, etc) from the table. There will also be curated pieces from both Yam and Studio Dem added to the pot for the taking.

Created and founded by trained sculptor Morgan Thomas in honor of the late mother responsible for her passion for jewelry, Yam offers cheeky and playful earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets, and custom pieces with nostalgic silhouettes, natural motifs, metal elements, and pearl accents to create visual interest, utilizing upcycled materials and sourced from small vendors.

Dem is a vintage boutique founded and curated by Michelene Auguste with a goal of highlighting Trinidadian artists, designers, and makers. On any given day, Dem will be selling hammered structural earrings, unique stone necklaces, and beyond.

RSVP and get $15 tickets to the swap here.