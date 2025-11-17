Santa Claus is coming to Town (Square)! On Saturday, December 6, Town Square will host its annual Cookies with Santa event at Williamsburg’s FourFiveSix (199 Richardson St.).

Kids will be able to sit on Santa’s lap for fun photo opportunities (and to whisper their Christmas wish lists). A professional photographer will be on hand to capture these priceless moments, or families can take their own photos for free.

The Cookies with Santa event would not be complete without cookies! There will be homemade cookie decorating, hot chocolate for little ones, and a cash bar with holiday drinks for parents, plus live music.

Town Square’s Cookies with Santa. Photo: Town Square

Tickets for kids are $25 online and $30 at the door. Parent tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door. Everyone needs a ticket, including infants. Each family can bring up to two parents with the special $10 parent ticket, and all extra adults must get the regular $20 adult ticket. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

When purchasing tickets, you will be able to choose one of the four 50-minute sessions. Sessions start at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m.

Proceeds from Cookies with Santa benefit Town Square, a North Brooklyn nonprofit that offers family and green programs like SummerStarz movie nights, the Greenpoint Children’s Halloween Parade and Spooktacular Party, and the Go Green BK hub. Town Square also sponsors local boy and girl scout troops.