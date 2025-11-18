North Brooklyn is home to a cornucopia of delicious cuisine. Several local spots are hosting Thanksgiving dinners in-house or offering catered feasts to enjoy at home. Scan the list below and make a reservation or pre-order and let someone else handle the cooking this year.

Greenpointers will update this list as more restaurants share their Thanksgiving plans.

Sereneco

Fall selections from Sereneco. Photo: Nicole Franzen

Sereneco (113 Franklin St.) will offer a Thanksgiving prix-fixe menu priced at $95 per person on Thursday, November 27, featuring dishes that balance classic comfort with elevated flavor.

The menu includes butternut squash soup with smoked apples, heritage turkey with pomme purée, and pumpkin pie with whipped cream, plus honey glazed carrots, duck sausage and chestnut stuffing, and rosemary roasted sweet potatoes.

Additionally, Sereneco has rolled out several new fall dishes that capture the season’s warmth and richness, including roasted mushroom toast, grilled shrimp with garlic polenta, pappardelle with pork ragu, and ricotta ravioli.

Sereneco is also offering a Thanksgiving takeout menu that can be preordered here.

K’Far

K’Far’s turkey leg Thanksgiving special. Photo: K’Far

K’Far (97 Wythe Ave.) is open for Thanksgiving dinner and offering specials with a Levantine twist, including sweet potatoes with date molasses and French onion labneh; challah rolls with whipped labneh and honey; and honey harif spiced turkey legs with braised cabbage, fingerling potatoes, and shipka peppers with za’atar.

These specials will be available to-go also. You can preorder on Resy. Reservations for Thanksgiving dinner at the restaurant can also be made via Resy.

Leuca and Little Fino

The bar at Little Fino. Photo: Douglas-Lyle-Thompson

This Thanksgiving, Leuca (111 N. 12th St.), an elegant Italian spot inside the William Vale, and its casual sister Little Fino will be offering a three-course prix-fixe menu for $125 per person (or $68 for children 12 and under.) The Thanksgiving menu includes classic dishes like herb-roasted organic turkey, apple fennel stuffing, and pumpkin pie.

For those dining at home, Leuca is offering a Thanksgiving Takeaway Feast for pickup on November 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Leuca’s takeout feast is $95 per person and includes butternut squash soup, roasted vegetable salad, herb-roasted organic turkey, sausage stuffing, brussels sprouts, mac and cheese, mashed sweet potatoes, cranberry orange sauce, pumpkin pie, and spiced brown butter oatmeal raisin cookies.

Nerina

A spread of Greek specialities at Nerina. Photo: Matthew James Ortiz Photography, MJO Studio

One of Greenpoint’s newest Greek spots, Nerina (35 Commercial St.), is offering an opportunity for a unique Thanksgiving meal. Nerina will have an à la carte menu of “vibrant and flavorful” mezze in addition to holiday specials like Greek-inspired turkey moussaka and pumpkin cheesecake.

Kru

The interior of Kru in Greenpoint. Photo: Teddy Wolff

Local Thai favorite Kru (190 N. 14th St.) is open on Thanksgiving and will be offering an à la carte menu or a special three-course fixed menu for the holiday.

Kru is also offering a takeout option. The “Thai Thanksgiving At Home” menu is $199 and serves 3-4 people. The meal includes a grilled and stuffed 4-pound chicken with Thai herbs, a slow-cooked curry-rubbed rack of ribs, Thai-style American fried rice, baked root vegetables with satay sauce, Thai green salad, and sweet-chili fish sauce.

The meal comes ready to heat and eat. Orders must be placed by Friday, November 21, or until sold out, for pick up on Thursday, November 27 at Kru from 2 p.m. – 5 pm. Special-priced wine and sake will be available during the pickup window to pair with your dinner.

Fulgurances Laundromat

The entrance to Fulgurances Laundromat in Greenpoint. Photo: Fulgurances

Fulgurances Laundromat’s (132 Franklin St.) last resident chef, Brock Middleton, who was the former sous chef at Eleven Madison Park, is cooking Fulgurances’ last Thanksgiving feast.

Chef Middleton’s Thanksgiving menu is $145 per person and will include “delicious twists on Thanksgiving classics” served family-style. A vegetarian menu will be available, and any other dietary restrictions or food allergies should be shared with Fulgurances one week in advance.

Le Gamin

Le Gamin’s Greenpoint location. Photo taken by Demetria Osei-Tutu

Greenpoint’s Le Gamin (108 Franklin St) is offering a Thanksgiving package that feeds 4-8 people. It includes pumpkin soup, Lancaster Farm turkey, mashed potatoes, haricots verts, heirloom carrots, and apple pie with vanilla ice cream.

Le Gamin requires orders to be places by November 21 over the phone at 718-770-7917 or via email at [email protected]. Orders can be picked up from November 24 to 26.

Prospect Butcher Co.

Rotisserie chicken at Prospect Butcher Co. Photo: Prospect Butcher Co.

Prospect Butcher Co. (113a Nassau Ave.) is offering several different sizes of local, pasture-and farm-raised turkeys.

The local butcher shop also sells duck, capon (or male chicken), goose, quail, pheasant, squab, and Cornish game hen, plus confit turkey legs, fresh turkey legs, gammon (or pork roast), thick bacon, and homemade lard biscuits.

You can pre-order to pick up anytime between Saturday, November 22 and Wednesday, November 26.

Boro Brine

Selections from Boro Brine’s Thanksgiving menu. Photo: Dan Ahn

Boro Brine (109 South 6th St.), the newly-opened seafood restaurant that used to be Hear & There, is offering a “Thanksgiving At Home” package for the holiday.

You can choose from one of two mains: a spiced Spatchcock chicken with gravy for $135 or a whole grilled branzino with chermoula for $150. Both main dishes come with house focaccia, roasted vegetables, chicory salad, and seasonal rice. You can add apple cider donuts with soybean caramel for $16 or the restaurant’s signature skate sando for $29.

Boro Brine’s Thanksgiving package will be available for purchase on Resy. Order the chicken here and branzino here. Pick up will take place at the restaurant on Wednesday, November 26 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.