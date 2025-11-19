Longtime Greenpoint resident Jimmy Collins opened Cadet Coffee earlier this month inside of local pub Idle Mind Tavern (623 Manhattan Ave.).

Collins is a producer and director by trade with a “serious passion” for exploring cafés and brewing beans. Cadet grew out of his “desire to bring world-class specialty coffee closer to home.”

A little over a year ago, Collins began looking for a small and cost-effective way to bring his idea to life. “Given the cost of coffee of this caliber and the challenging margins in such a high-rent area, I knew this would need to be a scrappy and collaborative effort,” he told Greenpointers.

The plan started coming together when Collins was getting a haircut at Land of Barbers. His barber, Enrico, mentioned that a client had recently opened Idle Mind Tavern and was hoping to add a daytime café partner. That same day, Enrico connected Collins with Idle Mind’s owner Jonathan. With Jonathan’s “incredible support,” Collins began pulling the concept together, sourcing equipment and reaching out to roasters.

Cadet Coffee’s setup inside Idle Mind Tavern. Photo: Julia Moak

Collins told Greenpointers that a Brooklyn company called SEY, which he feels is “one of the finest roasters in the world,” immediately came on board as Cadet’s main partner.

In addition to SEY coffee, Cadet serves selections from Tanat, Hydrangea, and Norway’s Tim Wendelboe, which some consider the best coffee in the world. Cadet’s tea and matcha come from Greenpoint’s own Kettl, and its pastries are from L’Imprimerie in Bushwick.

Collins said that his goal is “simple.” He uses “only the best, always single origin,” and only from roasters that he truly admires.

Colins also told Greenpointers that the name Cadet is “a playful take on the idea of a space cadet,” because he believes that tasting coffee at a certain level should feel like “an otherworldly experience.”

Tea and coffee selections at Cadet Coffee. Photo: Julia Moak

Because he isn’t from the commercial coffee world, Collins put together a team of seasoned professionals who share his passion. Cadet’s manager, Max, competes nationally in the Brewers Cup, and the lead barista, Wade, brings years of specialty experience and a loyal following.

“We hope to always present a warm and welcoming environment where questions and curiosity about coffee are encouraged. We want Cadet to be a place where people can talk about coffee, learn, and explore,” Collins explained, adding that he plans to host meet-ups, brewing classes, and community events in the future at Cadet.

The interior of Idle Mind Tavern, with Cadet in the back. Photo: Julia Moak

To celebrate the opening, Collins is offering free drip coffee to Cadet customers all week. The Cadet team will also be handing out small “golden tickets” to local businesses that can be redeemed for any menu item, completely free, whether that is a $4 drip or a $12 pour-over.

“We want Greenpoint to know that some of the world’s best coffee is now at your doorstep in a shop owned and run by locals,” Collins said.

Cadet’s current hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends, with plans to expand soon.