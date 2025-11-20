Are you an accented fella with a penchant for pinball? If so, your perfect match may be waiting!

If you were posted up by the Jaws pinball machine at Temkin’s last Friday night and your name rhymes with Q (Stu? Drew? Lou?), a coiffed brunette posted a Missed Connection hoping to hit the high score (of love).

If you want to make it a sequel (or at least maybe get your singles back), why not reach out? Temkin’s has Monday through Friday happy hour from 4 to 8 p.m. if you’re trying to save your pennies for gaming. Hopefully your ending is better than Tina Wilcox and Eddie Marchand’s!