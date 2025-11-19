No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Housing Legal Clinic + Office Hours with Local Elected Officials @ Greenpoint Library, 11 a.m.: Senator Kristen Gonzalez and her team, Council Member Lincoln Restler’s team, and Assembly Member Emily Gallagher’s team will be in attendance to talk through any concerns on the state or city council level. Plus, Communities Resist (CoRe) will also be on site to provide legal consultation, housing and tenant advocacy, information about eviction proceedings, repair advice, and more. Free, no appointment necessary.

English Class @ Greenpoint Library, 2 p.m.: Practice your English in a welcoming, beginner-friendly class. Converse with other ESL adults to get the hang of real-life chatting. Free and first come, first served, no RSVP needed.

Book Club Discussion @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Have thoughts on Antarctica by Claire Keegan? Share ’em! No need to finish the book to participate, but expect spoilers. Free, no RSVP needed.

RISK! Presents: What’s Your Story? @ MOKAFÉ, 6:30 p.m.: Learn how to share your story and hear from others during a facilitated conversation, entertainment, and storytelling event. $28.51, get tickets here.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Neighbors Closing Reception @ Gather Center, 6 p.m.: Celebrating final view of Gather Center’s inaugural exhibition Neighbors featuring artists Benjamin Heller, Simi Mahtani, Allison Harrell Mistier. Free, reserve a spot here.

Artist Talk at NYC Jewelry Week @ ABC Stone, 6:30 p.m.: Join a multisensory artist talk with Fati Genese and Rohini Moradi. The Shape of Memory focuses on how shifting colors, materials, and inspirations mark an artist in transformation. The event will combine Genese’s lapidary and inlay art and Moradi’s immersive soundscape drawn from the voices of stones. Free, reserve a spot here.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Breakfast Burrito Pop-up @ Panzón, 9 a.m.: Grab a bacon, chorizo, or veggie breakfast burrito specially crafted by Chef Fredy Llanos. More information here.

Integrating Somatic Practices Workshop: Exploring Your Body’s Wisdom @ Held Space, 11 a.m.: Connect with mindfulness-minded community while exploring tools for stability, resilience, and ease. $75, register here.

Phil Collins Day Brunch @ Berry Park, 11AM-2PM: Fancy a cuppa tea? Or maybe a “Sussudio Spritz” or a “Groovy Kind o Kale Caesar Salad”? Your choice at Phil Collins DJ Brunch. Email [email protected] for reservations.

Pop-up Sample Sale @ My Darlin’, 12 p.m.: My Darlin’ and The Wednesday Co. are teaming up for their annual holiday sample sale featuring colorful greeting cards, gift wrap, notebooks, washi tape, t-shirts, stickers, and beloved foodie candles, plus sample sale and other items at a deep discount. There will be refreshments!

Oyster Monitoring @ Bushwick Inlet Park, 1 p.m.: Join Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park and the North Brooklyn Community Boathouse for part of their oyster restoration project. By surveying the oysters, they’re able to monitor inlet health and water supply. Free, reserve a spot here.

Food Drive Festival @ Ms. J’s Gymnastics, 2 p.m.: Ms. J’s is marking the end of their food drive with a day of free play, raffles, face paint, performances, and more. $10 admission or 2 canned food items. More information here.

One-Day Choir @ 100 Sutton St, 3 p.m.: Feeling particularly… Wicked? Celebrate the release of the new movie with a judgment- and audition-free singing session of “For Good.” Sliding scale donation, sign up here.

Jewelry Swap @ Heaven & Earth, 3 p.m.: Refresh your jewelry collection by bringing a piece to swap with something from Studio Dem and Yam. Free, RSVP here.

Daughters Rising Art Auction for Refugee Women’s Scholarships @ ELM Foundation, 5 p.m.: Collect a gorgeous artwork while helping refugee women achieve higher education with the Daughters Rising’s scholarship program. Daughters Rising funds tuition and living expenses for ethnic minority women fleeing conflict and genocide in Myanmar. Free, RSVP here.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Puppy Yoga @ 61 Greenpoint Ave, 1:15 p.m.: According to science, interacting with puppies releases oxytocin, also known as the “feel-good” hormone. So double it with a bit of yoga during a puppified flow class for all levels. $60.74, get tickets here.

Brooklyn Chamber Players @ M Shanghai (649 Metropolitan Ave), 2PM: Live performance of Brahms, Mendelsson, and John Luther Adams. Suggested donation $20. DM to register

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Old Yorkers Improv @ The Gutter Spare Room, 9 p.m.: $7, get tickets here.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Lectures on Tap – “A Brief History of Taxidermy” @ Williamsburg, shared with RSVP, 6:30 p.m.: Ever been curious about taxidermy? See it in a new light after a fascinating talk with wildlife conservation strategy scholar and author Brant MacDuff. Lean the colorful and surprising history of the medium and how it intersects with art and science, plus its has cultural significance. $39.19, get tickets here.

Eurozone Reading Series @ Brooklyn Center for Theater Research, 7 p.m.: Enjoy readings of contemporary plays from Europe curated by writer and director Seth Bockley. $7.16, register here.