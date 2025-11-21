The team behind Fulgurances Laundromat (132 Franklin St.) is poised to open a new project called Gigi’s (138 Franklin St.) in the beginning of 2026.

As Greenpointers reported last week, Fulgurances Laundromat will close the Greenpoint location at the end of the year after running its chef residency program for over ten years between Paris and New York and working with over fifty chefs.

Fulgurances’ Hugo Hivernat told Greenpointers that they are “especially proud” to see the chefs go on to open their own restaurants. “They’re all incredibly talented, very different, and shaping the new dining scene in New York,” he said.

Fulgurances “definitely” plans to continue the residency program, according to Hivernat. “We’re just taking a short break to think about the next location and format — stay tuned!”

The Fulgurances team works on Gigi’s. Photo: Fulgurances’ Instagram

In the meantime, Hivernat will be busy opening Gigi’s, a wine bar and rôtisserie on the same Greenpoint block as Fulgurances.

“It feels like we’ve been dreaming about Gigi’s for a long time,” he said. “This project has been in the works for years but was delayed due to construction.”

Hivernat said that Gigi’s is first and foremost a spot created by three wine enthusiasts. Co-founders Hivernat, Thibault Dubreuil, and Pierre Buffet, who runs Fulgurances’s wine program, all aim to share their “most cherished discoveries” with the Greenpoint community.

Hivernat likened the opening of Gigi’s to “an unveiling of bottles” from his imported collection, from Fulgurances, and from some “meticulously kept” in Buffet’s cellar in Anjou for the past fifteen years.

Gigi’s wine list will feature over 1,000 references from across Europe, especially France, alongside a few New World gems. “Every bottle has a story, and there will always be someone there to tell it,” Hivernat said.

“We wanted to create a space dedicated to wine that isn’t intimidating — a lively, festive place where you can drink an exceptional bottle while enjoying a simple, delicious, perfectly prepared roast chicken.”

Tilework for Gigi’s. Photo: Fulgurances’ Instagram

Chef Thomas Knodell will lead Gigi’s kitchen. His menu will center around classic roast chicken for two, four, or six people, served with chicken broth and sides like a “perfectly-dressed” green salad, potatoes roasted in chicken fat, or delicately spiced dirty rice.

There’ll also be a rotating vegetable, daily specials, local cheeses, housemade terrines, Gigi’s signature deviled eggs, and other seasonal appetizers.

Hivernat added that “of course” Gigi’s will also organize pop-ups to periodically take over the kitchen. “We have already a few line up for 2026,” he noted.

The ambiance at Gigi’s will combine “the charm of a 1950s Parisian bistro” and “the soul of a New York diner.” Think pink, yellow, and blue tiled floors, a formica bar, neon lights, and red leather banquettes.

“Gigi’s is meant to be a neighborhood spot,” Hivernat concluded. “A place to drink well, eat well, laugh out loud, and have a good time, whether you’re stopping by for a glass at the bar or a long, wine-filled feast with friends.”