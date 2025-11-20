Feeling the pressure over this year’s gifting season? Stay local and enjoy bespoke goodies, handcrafted wares, and curated experiences and oddities while supporting small businesses (rather than massive corporations) during Shop Small Greenpoint‘s annual retail crawl.
The crawl returns November 28 through December 7 to help support the mission of keeping money and business in our own community with the inclusion of a fun, interactive experience designed for bringing more foot traffic into local shops with an opportunity to earn prizes.
To formally join the fun, pick up your ‘passport’ at one of 43 participating businesses (list below) spanning salons, flower shops, vintage stores, cafés, bakeries and much more. Spend $10 at any of the spots and earn a stamp on your passport — three stamps will win you a limited-edition Shop Small Greenpoint tote with discounts and other gifts, eight will earn you an entry into the grand prize drawing for a prize bundle valued at $500. Winners will be drawn on December 8.
Select shops will also offer special weekday discounts on the first week of December.
Participating business (map here):
Alter
Big Night
Blnd Coffee Studio
Brooklyn Craft Company
Campbell & Co.
Cato’s Army & Navy
Charlotte Patisserie
Clay Space
Close Friends
Dandelion Wine
Drama Club
Edy’s Grocer
Frank Vintage
Fritz & Fräulein
Full Frontal Beauty & Esthetics Inc
Gallery Art &
Goldpoint Jewelry
Greta Coffee & Kitchen
Jesus Christ Vintage
Kaleidoscope Coffee
Kinship Barbershop
Local Color NYC Boutique
Lockwood
Lunula Nail Salon
Maison Jar
Minus Moonshine
myplasticheart
Odd Fox Coffee
Otis & Finn Barbershop
P & P Shipping & Art Supply
Parachute Brooklyn
Piquant Vintage
Plus BKLYN
Proprietors Vintage & Handmade
Quaker Marine Supply
Sit Still Kids Salon
Souvenir
Sparrow Nesting
Store Called Store
Teak New York
The Beauty Compound
The WonderMart
Tula House
Woods Grove
WORD Bookstore
The crawl is supported by NYC Ferry, Feast and Fettle, NBK Chamber, Greenpoint Landing, Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop, Radio Bakery, Blue Star Brothers Complete Auto Care, and Campbell & Co.