Feeling the pressure over this year’s gifting season? Stay local and enjoy bespoke goodies, handcrafted wares, and curated experiences and oddities while supporting small businesses (rather than massive corporations) during Shop Small Greenpoint‘s annual retail crawl.

The crawl returns November 28 through December 7 to help support the mission of keeping money and business in our own community with the inclusion of a fun, interactive experience designed for bringing more foot traffic into local shops with an opportunity to earn prizes.

To formally join the fun, pick up your ‘passport’ at one of 43 participating businesses (list below) spanning salons, flower shops, vintage stores, cafés, bakeries and much more. Spend $10 at any of the spots and earn a stamp on your passport — three stamps will win you a limited-edition Shop Small Greenpoint tote with discounts and other gifts, eight will earn you an entry into the grand prize drawing for a prize bundle valued at $500. Winners will be drawn on December 8.

Select shops will also offer special weekday discounts on the first week of December.

Participating business (map here):

Alter

Big Night

Blnd Coffee Studio

Brooklyn Craft Company

Campbell & Co.

Cato’s Army & Navy

Charlotte Patisserie

Clay Space

Close Friends

Dandelion Wine

Drama Club

Edy’s Grocer

Frank Vintage

Fritz & Fräulein

Full Frontal Beauty & Esthetics Inc

Gallery Art &

Goldpoint Jewelry

Greta Coffee & Kitchen

Jesus Christ Vintage

Kaleidoscope Coffee

Kinship Barbershop

Local Color NYC Boutique

Lockwood

Lunula Nail Salon

Maison Jar

Minus Moonshine

myplasticheart

Odd Fox Coffee

Otis & Finn Barbershop

P & P Shipping & Art Supply

Parachute Brooklyn

Piquant Vintage

Plus BKLYN

Proprietors Vintage & Handmade

Quaker Marine Supply

Sit Still Kids Salon

Souvenir

Sparrow Nesting

Store Called Store

Teak New York

The Beauty Compound

The WonderMart

Tula House

Woods Grove

WORD Bookstore

The crawl is supported by NYC Ferry, Feast and Fettle, NBK Chamber, Greenpoint Landing, Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop, Radio Bakery, Blue Star Brothers Complete Auto Care, and Campbell & Co.