This fall, singer-songwriter Sam Smith has been spending a lot of quality time in the neighborhood. And if you’d like to get in on that, you have multiple chances to see them live at Warsaw.

In October, Smith began their 24-show concert residency at the iconic local venue in support of their single “To Be Free,” which was released over the summer.

When announcing the shows on Instagram, Smith wrote, “New York has become a second home to me in the last few years, so playing intimate shows at a venue as beautiful as The Warsaw will be a really special experience. I hope you’ll be there to share it with us.”

The second leg of their run continues this week, kicking off on Wednesday and running multiple days through next Saturday, the 29th. Six December shows will begin on the 3rd, spanning through the 10th.

In between, Warsaw will also be hosting concerts from The Academy Is…, Zakk Sabbath, Jay Som, and more.

Smith also has plans to bring their “To Be Free” residency to The Castro in San Francisco in February and March.

Tickets to all remaining Warsaw shows are available here.