Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Temperatures are dropping, lights are going up, and Christmas music is everywhere. Bundle up and take a look at a roundup of stories from this and last week.

Another sushi chain is coming to Williamsburg, as is a new bagel spot, bakery, and coffee shop. Kellogg’s Diner isn’t down for the count yet — former Nura chef Jackie Carnesi is taking over and adding a Tex-Mex spin.

Thanks to significant budget cuts across the city, only a few weeks remain of Sunday service at our local libraries.

Families with kids are in luck this weekend as BOTH Santa Claus and the circus are in town (they might be magic, but they still require tickets). For more weekend fun for kids and adults alike, check out our weekly roundup here. We also did a roundup of where to buy Christmas trees.

Lots of big transportation news. The Berry Street bike lanes are now official, and work has commenced on G train signal modernization (a.k.a. say hello to the shuttle bus!). North Brooklyn elected officials joined forces to ask the city’s DOT to commit to implementing the full McGuinness Boulevard redesign.

NY Society of Play just opened a new headquarters on Manhattan Avenue. Remember the news about the proposed seawall in Greenpoint? That may or may not be happening.

Sadly, Calico Gallery announced that they would close at the year’s end. Transmitter Park is searching for a food vendor — could that be you? We cleared up a rumor that’s been going around (but if you have more information, please let us know) and rounded up the best Missed Connections from November.

Check out this and last week’s Community Cookbook entries.

Our annual holiday market returns for its tenth year. Get all the details here.

In and around North Brooklyn

A Santa spotting around the North Brooklyn area? It’s probably beloved Christmas tree salesman, Greg Walsh.

Flop House, a new comedy club, opens tonight.