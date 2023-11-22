Ahh, the G train, Greenpoint’s only MTA train line.

We love a diva who lives life on her own terms (refusing to cross into Manhattan) but we can all agree that this diva needs a bit of a facelift. Luckily, the MTA has heard our pleas and announced last year that the G train’s signaling system would finally enter the 21st century. They awarded a $368 million contract to implement CBTC (communications-based train control) on the G, joining the only other two lines with CBTC, the L and the 7.

While the MTA made the announcement almost a year ago, it looks like they’re about to put their money where their mouth is. In an email sent out to constituents, city council member Lincoln Restler announced that the MTA would start work on the project next week:

“The initial round of service interruptions will begin Monday, November 27, 2023, and continue until February 8, 2024. A free shuttle bus will replace the G train from Bedford-Nostrand to Court Square from 10PM to 5AM, Monday-Thursday. Normal service will operate from Bedford-Nostrand down to Church Avenue.”

And lest you be fooled into thinking this would just be a quick fix, think again. Repairs will likely last until 2027.