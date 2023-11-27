North Brooklyn has several Christmas tree stands peppered throughout the neighborhood, making it easy for Greenpointers to deck their halls. Plus, many stands offer additional activities like Instagram-able sleighs and visits from Santa.

Whether you are looking for a small Balsam Fir for your studio or a towering Fraser Fir to make a statement, the perfect tree for you can be found right here in the neighborhood.

Here is a list of the best places to buy a live Christmas tree in North Brooklyn.

Greg’s Trees at McCarren Park.

GREG’S TREES

Greg Walsh started Greg’s Trees in 1985, and the company has been a local staple ever since. This year, Greg’s Trees is operating seven tree stands throughout the city this year, with four right here in North Brooklyn.

Each of Greg’s locations sells a large variety of trees including Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Nordmann Fir, Balsam Fir, and Silver Fir, with in-person discounts for seniors, first responders, and not-for-profit organizations, plus festive decor and other Christmas accessories.

Patrons can also order Greg’s Trees online, with durable stands, delivery, and professional installation included, but Greg’s extravagantly-decorated stands are definitely worth an in-person visit.

Another special feature at Greg’s Trees is when owner Greg Walsh himself dresses up as Santa and takes photos with neighborhood kids. (Charismatic Walsh is the perfect Saint Nick!)

Greg’s Trees at Pollyn

Greg’s Trees’ newest location is a prime corner lot in Williamsburg owned by the plant shop Pollyn (115 Broadway).

In October, Greg’s Trees transformed the lot into an amazing pumpkin patch, and during this past month, the pumpkin patch has undergone a second metamorphosis into a winter wonderland.

Greg’s Trees at Pollyn is now open for the Christmas tree season with more trees arriving through the next week.

Greg’s Trees at The Springs.

Greg’s Tree’s at The Springs

Greg’s Trees at The Springs (224 Franklin St.) is located on the corner of Franklin and Green Streets. Behind The Springs bar and restaurant in their outdoor patio space, Greg’s Trees has created a backyard wonderland with a family-size Instagram-able sled plus a fun cut-out for photo ops.

In addition to a large variety of trees in all different sizes, Greg’s also offer wreaths and other festive decor, plus delivery.

On December 8, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Santa will visit The Springs’ backyard and be available for photos in his sled.

Plus, don’t miss The Springs’ over-the-top holiday decorations inside the bar (kids are welcome until 7 p.m.)

Greg’s Trees at McCarren Park

Greg’s Trees at McCarren Park (776 Lorimer St.) is located on the edge of McCarren Park on Driggs Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and Lorimer Street.

In addition to trees, wreaths, and other decor, this location features a large white sled and a Santa cut-out for fun photo-ops.

Santa visits the McCarren Park location on December 9, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Greg’s Trees at McCarren Park.

Greg’s Trees on Williamsburg Waterfront

Greg’s Trees’ fourth location in the neighborhood is on the Williamsburg waterfront at 15 River Street, which was the site of Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch two years ago.

This location includes the same premium varieties of trees, and a Christmas market is packed with ornaments, lights, and tree toppers.

Santa is visiting this location on December 3, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Join Greg’s Trees for an afternoon of picture taking, wreath making, holiday cheer, and a spectacular tree lighting.

Greenpoint Trees

Greenpoint Trees (814 Manhattan Ave.) on the corner of Manhattan Ave. and Calyer Street has kept the neighborhood festive since 1990. This is a family-owned and operated tree stand from a Greenpoint native.

One of the friendly salesmen, Brad, has been there working for years, and says that they “like to keep a low profile.” You won’t find a lot of gimmicks at this stand, but the convenient location makes it the best place to pick up a tree for many Greenpointers.

Tree stands and wreaths are also for sale. Plus, Greenpoint Trees offers home delivery and even professional decorating services.

Greenpoint Trees started selling on November 18, and is fully open for the season. You can view their prices for 2023 season on their website.

Greenpoint Trees on Manhattan Avenue.

Paradise Florist

Paradise Florist (104 Norman Ave.) is a family-owned business that has been in Greenpoint for over 30 years and for three generations. Every holiday season, the florist converts its greenhouse into an area dedicated to selling Christmas trees.

Jessica Stanczak, with the help of sister Evelyn and boyfriend Adam, runs the tree sales, while her mother Theresa, and the original owner (and grandma) Maria, continue to run the shop selling flowers, arrangements, and an array of plants.

Paradise Florist only accepts cash for Christmas trees, but they offer affordable options. Trees will be available Thanksgiving weekend with more shipments coming on November 30.

ONLINE: CHRISTMAS TREE BROOKLYN AND NYC TREES

If you can’t make it to the stands, Christmas trees are available online. Two local companies, Christmas Tree Brooklyn and NYC Trees, both deliver to Greenpoint.

Christmas Tree Brooklyn offers free tree delivery anywhere in the five boroughs. They offer contactless delivery to any type of apartment or home, including walk-ups. They can also set up the tree for you. You can also order lights, a wreath, or garland to be delivered at the same time.

NYC Trees was started by a native New Yorker and teacher, Harold DeLucia, in 2012. He believes in supporting local farms by offering local, sustainable, farm fresh trees. NYC Trees also delivers and installs trees for “hassle-free holidays.”