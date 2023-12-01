On Sunday, December 10, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., the annual Greenpointers Holiday Market is back for its tenth year inside the Greenpoint Loft (67 West St, 5th Fl). This year, the holiday market will showcase specially crafted cocktails, including one called “Le & Bitters.”

Le & Bitters uses Le Moné, which is a light, wine-based apéritif that uses grapes from a family farm in upstate New York and is then infused with citrus botanicals and fresh lemon juice.

Le Moné was created by Eric Bachli, a former research-scientist-turned-brewmaster, who worked at breweries and then moved upstate to the Hudson Valley where he became an award-winning gin distiller and farm owner. Bachli started Le Moné in partnership with Max Nevins, who he met at Sixpoint Brewery.

“Le & Bitters is one of our favorite cocktails because it’s so simple and easy to make, but has so much going on in the profile,” Nevins told Greenpointers. “The Runamok maple bitters are a perfect seasonal complement to our unique lemon profile.”

Try the Le & Bitters cocktail at the Greenpointers Holiday Market and learn how to make it yourself with the recipe below. Find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

v

Greenpointers Holiday Market’s Le & Bitters Cocktail

Ingredients

3 ounces of Le Moné

A few dashes of Runamok maple bitters

1 lemon twist for garnish

Directions