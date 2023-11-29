You might have seen a big top spring up seemingly overnight in McCarren Park today. Greenpointers can report that the circus is, in fact, in town!

Fresh from a run in Queens, Fl!p Circus will debut in Brooklyn starting Friday, December 1, and run until December 10. This family-friendly (and animal-free!) show promises that no seat is more than 50 feet from the ring, making for a uniquely intimate experience.

“The all-new production, created by the Vazquez family, features an incredible assemblage of international performers that are guaranteed to amaze and amuse,” said a press release.

Photo by LatinBrand.

Circus-goers can expect performers such as The Bello Sisters, eighth generation performers who have appeared on America’s Got Talent, trapeze artist Carolina Vazquez, Duo Vanegas, acrobatics from Super Tumblers, a dance performance from the Bingo Troupe, and live music from the FL!P Circus Band, all led by ringmaster Arthur Figueroa.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For discounted tickets and additional information, please visit FlipCircus.com.

