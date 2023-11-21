Santa’s coming to North Brooklyn!

The most wonderful time of the year is here…and to celebrate, Town Square is hosting its annual Cookies with Santa celebration on Saturday, December 2 at FourFiveSix (199 Richardson St.).

Festivities include free photos with Santa, homemade cookie decorating, holiday music, hot chocolate, and holiday drinks for parents.

Parents can snap shots of kids on Santa’s lap for free or leave the photography to the trained professional who will be on hand to capture all of the special moments.

Photo with Santa. Photo courtesy of Town Square’s Instagram.

Everyone needs a ticket, including infants. Tickets for kids cost $20 online and $30 at the door, if tickets do not sell out. Tickets for parents cost $10 online and $15 at door. Town Square always notes that tickets have sold out in the past.

Each ticket allows entry for a 50-minute session. When purchasing tickets, select one of the four 50-minute timed sessions: 10 – 10:50 a.m., 11 – 11:50 a.m., 1 p.m. – 1:50 p.m., and 2 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.

This is not just a fun event, but also a fundraiser to help a local nonprofit community group Town Square BK, which is a North Brooklyn nonprofit that offers family programs like SummerStarz movie nights, Schoolfest, Campfest, and the Spring Egg Hunt. Town Square also organizes green programs like Greencycle Swaps and the Go Green BK hub. Town Square also sponsors local Brooklyn Troop 26 for boys, Troop 1 for girls, and Lucky Pack 7, which is coed.

Plus, the Cookies with Santa event is participating in a toy drive from the police department. The NYPD is asking guests to bring unwrapped toys for the NYPD Holiday Toy Drive if you can afford to.

Cookies with Santa is rain or shine. Most of the activities are planned to be outside in FourFiveSix’s patio space, but if the weather is poor, everything will be moved inside.