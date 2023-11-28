The Greenpointers Holiday Market is back, and this year’s event is extra special as we celebrate a decade of festive magic inside the magnificent Greenpoint Loft (67 West St, 5th Fl). Join us under the rustic wooden beams with breathtaking views of the NYC Skyline as we bring this historic space to life with over 70 carefully curated vendors showcasing the best of Brooklyn’s local creations for your holiday shopping delight.

Sip and Savor:

Indulge in the holiday spirit with our specially crafted cocktails, including “Le & Bitters” featuring Le Moné Apéritif and Maple Bitters. If you’re a beer enthusiast, Greenpoint Beer & Ale will be offering their finest craft brews, and for those seeking warmth, enjoy toasty mulled wine. Non-alcoholic options include hot cider and immune-boosting mocktails courtesy of Anima Mundi Herbals.

Sounds of the Season:

Let the festive tunes fill the air with live music performances. The Evergreenpoint Carolers are back to spread holiday cheer, as well as the melodious notes of The Greenpoint String Quartet, the heartwarming melodies of the Shawtime Duo, and the soulful sounds of singer-songwriter Jacob Shipley.

Creative Activities for All:

Beyond shopping, immerse yourself in a world of creativity:

Craft your own holiday wreath with floral design studio Milk Weed Botanical, which will be ready with a variety of fresh and dried cuttings, plenty of ribbons and baubles.

Enjoy family fun with face painting and arts & crafts courtesy of the Greenpoint YMCA.

Receive a personalized poem from Ars Poetica.

Add some sparkle to your smile with tooth gems By Bianca.

Unveil the mysteries of the future with tarot readings by Alexandra Neumann of Planet Womb.

Make a sachet of rooftop-grown herbs with Eagle Street Rooftop to use in cooking or to add a scented note of holiday cheer to your home.

Artistic Extravaganza:

New Yorker cartoonist Hilary Campbell will be on-site offering live custom portraits. Our art installation for the photo booth pays homage to the Greenpoint classic, “Goodnight Moon,” by author Margaret Wise Brown. Picture Man Bob will be on site to capture photos of our guests. And who knows, Santa might make a special appearance!

v

Culinary Journey:

We’ll have a small but mighty selection of sweet and savory treats, from traditional holiday fare to international flavors. Sample unique offerings like Gimme Bop’s Korean rice rolls, Stanley’s Pierogi’s homemade pierogi (both vegan and non-vegan), meat and plant-based sandwiches by Randwiches, and more locally made delights.

Sustainable Shopping:

We’ve partnered once again with Dusty Rose Vintage in our commitment to offer eco-friendly and sustainable finds. Learn more about composting, participate in DSNY’s curbside composting program, and receive a free kitchen container and giveaways from Big Reuse staff in partnership with the NYC Department of Sanitation.

Supporting the Community:

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the market returned last year, and the Greenpoint community came back in full force, showcasing resilience and support for local businesses.

A small $1 entry fee will get you a free Greenpointers holiday postcard (while supplies last) and will help support our writers, whose coverage of local news keeps our community informed.

Come say hi!

Stop by our table and say hello to our editorial team! Local historian and frequent contributor Geoff Cobb recently published a new book about “Discovering Historic Greenpoint, Brooklyn on Foot” and will be selling signed copies with a portion being donated to our Writers Fund!

So join us for a magical day of joy, celebration, and community spirit, where local meets festive, and you might meet your next best friend or neighbor!