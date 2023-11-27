After 11 years in Greenpoint, Calico Gallery is gearing up to bid farewell to their studio space at 67 West Street.

2023’s end-of-the-year art show will be the gallery’s last. The 35-person group show featuring artists from all kinds of mediums kicks off on December 1. Also featured at the space will be Greenpointers’ partner, Dusty Rose Vintage, who will be vending from an adjacent pop-up shop space.

As an artist-led space, Calico Gallery served as a hub for making art more affordable and accessible, with works at the end of the year show priced at $300 or less.

“It’s been a tremendous pleasure full of ups-and-downs as the gallery has hosted hundreds of artists and curators over the last decade in group shows, solo exhibitions, and pop-up events,” said owner Scott Chasse via a press release, “I don’t have any new plans to announce at the moment, but will be sure to keep everyone informed if/when Calico is ready to reemerge. (hint: it probably will).”

Check out Calicornucopia 12 on Dec 1st, 6-9pm, or any weekend through the 17th during open hours Sat + Sun, 11am-5pm each day.

