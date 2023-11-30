We hope everyone had a lovely holiday and you’re ready for a great mix of happenings in Greenpoint and Williamsburg this weekend. There’s fun to be had, whether you’re seeking a self-guided experience featuring cocktails, conversation, and late-night revelry in a transformed postal facility or atop one of the neighborhood’s swanky rooftop bars, getting the kiddos excited with an early visit from Santa, or leaning into some balance and healing at a soothing sound bath session—it’s a weekend filled with memorable moments and diverse entertainment options.

Friday, December 1

Discover Dead Letter No. 9: Cocktails, Conversation, and Late-Night Revelry

Kick off your December with an unforgettable Friday night evening at Dead Letter No. 9. Located in a beautifully transformed postal facility; this venue offers diverse experiences. Immerse yourself in a 90-minute, self-guided journey to foster meaningful connections through guided conversation. Indulge in modern twists on classic cocktails and playful bites at the bar and restaurant. But the real surprise awaits deep within the venue, where Club Cargo, a fully equipped dance floor, invites you to revel in underground, late-night bliss. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to explore, connect, and dance the night away at Dead Letter No. 9. Tickets are $49 here.

Saturday, December 2

Town Square BK’s Cookies with Santa 2023

Get ready to spread some holiday cheer at “Cookies with Santa 2023” on Saturday at FourFiveSix. Santa is making a special visit to Greenpoint/Williamsburg, so have the kiddos bring their wish list and prepare for a memorable day. Enjoy decorating homemade cookies, sipping delicious hot chocolate, and grooving to festive tunes. Capture precious moments with Santa himself, and don’t forget to take your own photos for free! There’s a cash bar with delightful holiday drinks for the adults, and please consider bringing an unwrapped toy for the NYPD Holiday Toy Drive.

Kids’ tickets are $20 online ($30 at the door), and parent tickets are $10 online ($15 at the door). Hurry, as tickets sell out fast for this heartwarming event! Get yours here.

A Night of Music and Views at Arlo Williamsburg’s ‘Above the Clouds’ DJ Series

Get ready to dance the night away at Arlo Williamsburg’s “Above the Clouds” DJ Series on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM and running until 3:00 AM on Sunday. Head to the hotel’s iconic Water Tower bar for an unforgettable evening with panoramic views of the New York City skyline as your backdrop. Different DJs will take the stage throughout the night, including the talented New York native DJ Sam Allan, known for his unique fusion of house, techno, progressive, and trance. No RSVP is required—bring your positive energy and prepare for a fantastic night out. Best of all, there’s no cover charge, and it’s free for Arlo hotel guests.

v

Sunday, December 3

Experience Healing and Balance at a Sound Bath Session

Join Maga Villarreal, founder of Antevasin and Sound Healing facilitator, for a unique and soothing experience on December 3 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Held Space, at 61 Greenpoint Ave #309. Discover the power of sound in recalibrating and balancing your nervous system during this session. Using Tibetan singing bowls, known for their deep and relaxing tones, you can reduce stress, anger, depression, and fatigue, potentially improving your physical and emotional well-being. Come dressed comfortably, stay hydrated, and be prepared to embark on this journey of relaxation and healing.

Please note that space is limited to 12 students, so grab your spot. Tickets are $40 here.

Bar Blondeau Kicks off Live Jazz on Sundays

Are you looking to end your weekend on a high note? Head over to Bar Blondeau on Sunday evening for an unforgettable experience. Starting this Sunday, the Bar presents the Sunday Jazz series, featuring the talented Julian Smith Trio, led by the renowned Brooklyn musician Julian Smith (check out his Instagram for a sneak peek). Enjoy the smooth tunes and stunning skyline views from the 6th floor. And if you can’t make it on Sunday, don’t miss the Tuesday piano performances featuring the talented Matt Chiasson (visit his website for more info). It’s a musical treat that promises to make your week memorable.