In a letter published yesterday, North Brooklyn elected officials asked that the city’s Department of Transportation implement the complete redesign of McGuinness Boulevard.

Assemblymember Emily Gallagher, State Senator Kristen Gonzalez, City Council Member Lincoln Restler, and Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez say that the recent developments to the project have been lacking. While they call the newly implemented bike lane “a welcome asset,” the lack of enforcement for overnight flex parking and lack of designated loading zones makes navigating the boulevard confusing for pedestrians, bikers, and drivers alike.

“It is abundantly clear to us why DOT’s original road diet proposal is far superior and must be implemented along the entire corridor in the spring,” they write. “We again urge DOT to implement their plan to reduce to one lane of traffic in each direction as was announced by City Hall in May 2023 after a robust community planning process, endorsement from every single elected official representing the Greenpoint neighborhood, and a petition signed by more than 9,000 residents and 105 local businesses.”

Keep McGuinness Moving rally. Photo by Charles Eisenbach.

Make McGuinness Safe Counter Protestors. Photo by Josh Katz

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso signed the letter as well. While his borough president predecessor, Mayor Eric Adams, supported pedestrian and bike safety measures during his tenure, he has since changed his tune as mayor. Transportation activists say that the mayor has worked to water down or kill popular street safety measures, such as the Underhill Avenue bike lane and bus lane changes on Fordham Road, after backlash from campaign donors and close advisors.

The original redesign plan would have eliminated a traffic lane in either direction with the addition of parking-protected bike lanes. While the DOT was set to start work on the project this summer, Adams later called for a compromised version, effectively killing a full redesign implementation. The new version added bike lanes but kept two lanes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the outer lane serving as a parking lane after hours.

The letter calls for the changes to be implemented by spring 2024. In the meantime, the elected officials call for short-term solutions to help mitigate the confusion, such as jersey barriers and clearer signage.