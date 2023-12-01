As temperatures dip lower and lower, it’s natural to consider seeking out someone to share a bit of body heat with (alternatively known as “cuffing season”). But if swiping left until you get carpal tunnel or humoring texts from your ex isn’t your thing, there’s a time-honored alternative — Craigslist Missed Connections.
We compiled this month’s collection of those looking for love locally. See if you recognize yourself.
A rare semi-positive experience on the G train
However, late-night connections may be hampered until 2027 thanks to overnight service interruptions (a shuttle bus just isn’t as sexy!).
The tunnel of love
Nothing makes the heart race like feeling someone’s eyes on you in a subway station.
U.S. Passion Service
Talk about finding love in a hopeless place.
A sort-of double date
Sorry to that other person, though (hopefully the feeling was at least mutual).
Ask for
Janice a phone number
Your Venmo or mine?