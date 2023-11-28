North Brooklyn locals Abby Swain and Chrissa Yee recently opened A & C Super (292 Leonard St.), a bakery, deli, and grocery combination. Swain and Yee describe A & C Super as a “corner store” that sells “good bread” baked in-house, plus coffee, pastries, and sandwiches.

A & C Super owners Abby Swain (left) and Chrissa Yee (right). Photo: Patty Brown Photography

For breakfast, A & C Super offers egg sandwiches on bagels, biscuits, or rolls, plus a huge variety of pastries like apple cider muffins, cinnamon rolls, almond croissants, pumpkin bread, and a brioche doughnut.

The bakery also has an extensive selection of homemade bread. There’s a classic country sourdough, olive sourdough, focaccia, classic baguettes, and gluten-free loaves.

A & C Super’s breakfast sandwiches and beverages. Photo: Patty Brown Photography

A & C Super’s lunch menu offers sandwiches like a classic ham and butter baguette, chicken salad on a poppy roll, BBQ chicken on a baguette, turkey and provolone on focaccia, a patty melt, and an open-faced sandwich with fig and ricotta. There’s also hard boiled eggs, yogurt and granola and a pizza bagel.

Dessert is definitely not an afterthought at A & C Super. In addition to pastries, they sell ice cream and cookies like snickerdoodle, sugar, oatmeal, and gluten-free chocolate chip. There are also tons of tea and coffee drinks.

v

A & C Super in Williamsburg. Photo: Patty Brown Photography

A & C Super’s grocery section sells items like coffee beans, granola, and pancake mix. “We also sell some grocery staples alongside items we think go well with bread,” Yee told Greenpointers.

The store also has an A & C Super gift bundle with coffee, ice cream, another sweet treat, a sourdough loaf, and a cheddar biscuit with bacon, egg, and cheese, plus catered party bundles with coffee and pastries.

A & C Super’s grocery area. Photo: Patty Brown Photography

Swain and Yee met working at Craft, a Tom Colicchio hotspot in Manhattan, and years later, decided to venture out on their own in their own neighborhood.

“We used to work together at Craft and would talk about having a place of our own that served the community as a part of it,” Yee said. “We both live nearby and created a place we wanted to come to.”

A & C Super’s outdoor patio. Photo: Patty Brown Photography

The food industry flows through Yee’s veins. Yee’s family owned, operated, and worked in restaurants in Seattle. She has nine years of experience managing restaurants and hospitality projects and was nominated for an NYC Hospitality Alliance award for her work opening Loring Place in Manhattan. Yee also led programming and events for Toklas Society, a non-profit that fostered the development of women in hospitality from 2013 to 2019.

Swain also has an impressive backstory, holding degrees from the Culinary Institute of America and Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. After working in other bakeries and restaurants, for the past nine years, Swain worked at Craft Hospitality, overseeing multiple spots simultaneously. Swain was most recently the Executive Pastry Chef at Manhattan’s fancy Beekman Hotel and was also recognized as one of Zagat’s “30 under 30.”

A & C Super is open Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.