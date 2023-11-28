Attention all local businesses (and non-local ones, I guess, but we are Greenpointers, after all):

Transmitter Park is in search of a vendor for outdoor concessions in the park, Eater NY first reported. Potential vendors have until January 12, 2024 to apply. Already a popular picnic spot, Transmitter Park frequently serves as a convenient location for plenty of Paulie Gee’s pizza and sweet treats from Ovenly. With the addition of several new restaurants nearby, including one that directly pays homage to the park’s broadcasting past, parkgoers will have more options on where to dine.

My idea for a concession stand? Halal cart. We need more gyros in Greenpoint!

The New York City Parks Department also confirmed to Eater not only the concessions news but that the park would finally be getting a long-awaited bathroom.

This summer, Friends of Transmitter Park, a non-profit group dedicated to park maintenance, launched a campaign calling on city officials to install a bathroom.

v