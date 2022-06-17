Father’s Day is this weekend – Sunday, June 19th. If you’re out in the neighborhood and looking for a last-minute gift, check out this handy guide for something local dads will love.

Take Him Out For a Beer

Other Half Brewery in Williamsburg.

Honor a timeless tradition and take your dad out for a beer at a local brewery. If he’s not nearby, you can ship him a six-pack to let him know you’re thinking of him.

Try these local spots: Threes Brewing (113 Franklin St.) has a great selection that Dad will love. Greenpoint Beer and Ale Co. (1150 Manhattan Ave.) has a fun rooftop. And Other Half (34 River St.) has a location across the street from Domino Park with really tasty options.

If your dad’s more of Scotch man, pick up a quality bottle from Duke’s Liquor Box (114 Franklin Street) that stocks lots of independent brands, so you can find Dad something special.

Do Something Active

The climbing wall at Vital in Williamsburg. Photo: Vital’s website

For dads that can’t make it to the mountain, send him to Vital (221 N 14th St.) with its own climbing wall right here in Brooklyn. Purchase a single day pass so he can try it out, or if you’re feeling generous, get a five or ten day punch pass.

Let Dad de-stress in a fun way with axe-throwing at Bury the Hatchet (25 Noble Street). The activity has become popular recently. He can try it for an hour and a half and if he loves it, he can even join a league team.

If Dad’s a bowler (or even if he’s not), he’ll love spending time with you at Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Ave.) or The Gutter (200 N. 14th St.), two very fun bowling alleys in North Brooklyn.

Buy Something He’ll Love

Academy Records Annex in Greenpoint. Photo: Academy Records’ Instagram

The dad that loves music and is always talking about the “good old days” will surely appreciate a vinyl record from Academy Records Annex (85 Oak St.).

It wouldn’t hurt most dads to update their wardrobe. Help him out with a stylish new look from Alter (140 Franklin Street) or ID Menswear (6 Bedford Avenue).

If Dad is still working from home, or needs to update his office supplies, Yoseka (63 West St.) has a fantastic selection of elevated notebooks, pens, and more that will make Dad feel a little bit better about taking notes during his tenth Zoom call of the day.

Treat Him to Dinner

St. Anslem’s Strip Au Poivre. Photo: St. Anslem’s Instagram

What dad doesn’t love steak? Treat yours to a special meal at Amber Steakhouse (119 Nassau Ave), which claims to be Greenpoint’s first and only steakhouse and has an extensive wine and bourbon list to round out a decadent experience.

St. Anselm (355 Metropolitan Ave.) has great steak and a great atmosphere. The restaurant, next to and owned by Spuyten Duyvil’s Joe Carroll, would be the perfect place to enjoy a nice dinner and cap off the night with an Amaro next door.

You could always splurge at a classic. Peter Luger (178 Broadway) has been known as one of the city’s best steakhouses for years, so if Dad is more traditional, this is sure to make his Father’s Day.