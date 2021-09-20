Greenpoint’s very own Oktoberfest kicked off this past weekend at Greenpoint Beer and Ale Co. (1150 Manhattan Ave.). The brewery has gone all out for the autumn festival that originated in Munich, Germany, known for beer-drinking, conventional German bar fare, traditional Bavarian outfits called trachten, and general merriment.

In keeping with tradition, Greenpoint Beer and Ale Co. is offering 5 German beers, including their very own creation called Greenpoint Oktoberfest, a traditional Marzen style beer with amber color and 6% alcohol content. The other beers on tap for the festival include Jever Pils, a pilsner from northern Germany, Hacker Pschorr Oktoberfest, straight from the festival, Underberg, and Erdinger Here Weiss, Germany’s most popular wheat beer. All of these beers are served in traditional glasses. You can choose a .5L mug or a 1 liter mug for $9 and $17 respectively.

A huge Oktoberfest menu awaits guests near the door of Greenpoint Beer and Ale Co.

Greenpoint Beer and Ale Co.’s kitchen is serving up traditional Oktoberfest cuisine. The menu includes Currywurst, sliced weisswust with curry sauce, for $14, a Bratwurst Sandwich with sauerkraut, mustard and potato salad on a pretzel bun for $14, and a Weisswurst with mustard, sauerkraut, and potato salad for $12. There is also a Landjaeger for $9, Spaetzle for $9, and a side of German potato salad for $6.

Two merry-makers in traditional trachten on the roof deck.

Feel free to don your dirndl and lederhosen! Revelers can enjoy eating and drinking on both the second floor roof deck and first floor indoor space.

The downstairs indoor dining area, decked out with Oktoberfest banners.

Greenpoint Beer and Ale Co. is open Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday noon – 11 p.m., and Sunday noon – 10 p.m. Greenpoint’s own Oktoberfest is going on now until October 3rd. Prost!

