Calling all trivia nerds! If you’re in pursuit of the perfect trivia night, look no further than local hangouts right here in North Brooklyn. The neighborhood hosts a range of trivia nights everywhere from local pubs to breweries to bowling alleys. Here’s a roundup of the best spots to test your knowledge in North Brooklyn.

Black Rabbit

Every Tuesday at 8 p.m., Black Rabbit (91 Greenpoint Ave.) hosts Nerd Alert! TRIVIA with 5 rounds of questions, which The Infatuation called “one of the best pub quizzes in the city.” Prizes is a $30 bar tab. Get there early for Black Rabbit’s happy hour that runs until 8 p.m. and includes $5 lager, a pint and a shot of bourbon for $8, or the cocktail of the day for $8. Black Rabbit also offers a few light bites such as a pimento cheese board and tinned fish. There’s a pretty patio out back and a cozy atmosphere inside with a fireplace.

The Springs

The Springs (224 Franklin St.) hosts trivia on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in conjunction with NYC Trivia League. It’s free to play, and there are “great prizes” for winning teams. It’d really pay off to get there early for The Springs’ happy hour from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. with $4 Bud and Narragansett, $6 craft beer of the day, $10 glasses of wine and cocktail of the day, well shots and drinks for $8 and chips and queso for $6. Plus, the huge back patio is open for the season and a food truck serves up tasty bites every night.

Brooklyn Brewery

One of North Brooklyn’s best breweries, Brooklyn Brewery (79 N 11th St.), also hosts a trivia night in conjunction with NYC Trivia League. Their “Brooklyn Trivia Night” takes place on Thursdays at 7 p.m. The brewery’s tasting room is open Thursday 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., so get their early for a pre-game Pulp Art Hazy IPA. You could even brush up on beer facts with a tour of the facility.

Clinton Hall

Williamsburg’s Clinton Hall location (247 Metropolitan Ave.) hosts trivia on Wednesdays, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m., also in conjunction with NYC Trivia League. The large beer hall on the POD Hotel’s ground floor has an open court for oversized games like Jenga, Connect 4, and Chess, flatscreen TVs, and Brooklyn’s first solar powered Rooftop Beer Garden, open from May to October. Clinton Hall offers a large menu filled with shareable options like nachos, spring rolls, and empanadas, plus salads, burgers, and tacos.

Alligator Lounge

Every Monday at 9 p.m., Alligator Lounge (600 Metropolitan Ave.) hosts “Trivial Dispute.” You can win bar tabs, shots, or dollar store trinket prizes from a mystery bag. Alligator Lounge is known for cheap drinks and free pizza with every drink order.

Sugarburg

Williamsburg’s Sugarburg (519 Metropolitan Ave.) hosts trivia through NYC Trivia League on Thursdays at 7 p.m. Sugarburg is a fun local hangout offering craft beers and good bar food like tacos, sandwiches, and salads.

The Gutter

The Spare Room, an event space in the back of local bowling alley, The Gutter (200 N. 14th St.), hosts trivia Mondays 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. The night is hosted by comedian Jenny Gorelick and includes five rounds of trivia including picture identification, music, and guess the theme round with gift card prizes. First place gets a $40 gift card to the bar, and second place gets a $20 gift card. This is one of the only local trivia nights that will cost you to enter with an entry fee of $15.

The Shanty

On Thursdays at 7 p.m., The Shanty at NY Distilling Co. (79 Richardson St.) also hosts a trivia night with NYC Trivia League. The first place prize is one NY Distilling Co. flask of whiskey or gin per team member. Second place gets two for one drink tokens, and third place wins a round of shots. The Shanty is a cozy bar with views of the distillery’s machinery that serve specialty craft cocktails with house-made whiskeys and gin, and beer.