As local venues continue to navigate the challenges of gathering people and organizing events in the pandemic-ridden 2020s, good news is sprouting up.

Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Ave.), the bowling alley, bar and concert venue, is officially reopening on Wednesday, September 8! The eatery, bowling lanes and stage will be open to the public, with tickets events slated throughout the fall, with additional live events being added for the spring 2022 season. Tickets start at $10 for many events.

Visitors must provide proof of vaccination for entry and all guests are encouraged to also wear masks. All Brooklyn Bowl staff are fully vaccinated and must wear masks while working inside the venue.

Highlights of Brooklyn Bowl’s return lineup include DJ Questlove’s locally famous dance party, Bowl Train, Emo Night parties, The Robyn Party, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, and more.

Full Brooklyn Bowl lineup below:

September

8 — Pacifico Presents: The Wailers (SunDub)

9 — CEG & Brooklyn Bowl Present: Ghost-Note & Sungazer; DJ Questlove Presents Bowl Train (Late Show)

10-11 — Dopapod

12 — John the Martyr (Holy Vulture, NICKEY)

15 — Relix Presents: High Time (Visuals by Macrodose)

16 — The Infamous Stringdusters

17 — Tank and The Bangas; Saved by the 90s With The Bayside Tigers (Late Show)

18 — Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

19 — White Denim

22 — Neal Francis

23 — Reignwolf

24-25 — Emo Night Brooklyn – The Return

26 — The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Music of the Beatles for Kids (Day Show); The Bottom Dollars 10th Anniversary Show + Apollo’s Ghost + No Ice

29 — The Connells

30 — Kendall Street Company



October

1 — The NY Burlesque Festival’s Premiere Party

2 —TAUK with Paris_Monster

3 — Rumours – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

6 — Funk You + Shareef Keyes and The Groove + Baked Shrimp

7 — Melvin Seals & JGB

8-9 — The New Mastersounds

13 — Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio + Roosevelt Collier Band

4-15 — Talib Kweli Live Band

16 — CEG & Brooklyn Bowl Present: Pink Talking Fish

20 — The Reverend Shawn Amos & The Brotherhood

22 — Los Amigos Invisibles

23 — Dumpstaphunk

24 — Brown Eyed Women

28 — Yonder Mountain String Band w/ Very Special Guest Kitchen Dwellers

29 — Perpetual Groove

30 — CEG & Brooklyn Bowl Present: Samantha Fish; Adventures BK Presents: The Robyn Party: Robyn-O-Ween (Late Show)



November

3-6 — Drive-By Truckers

11 — Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute

12-13 — Antibalas (dj.henri)

20 — Boombox featuring BackBeat Brass

24 — Robert Randolph & Friends

27 — Marco Benevento



December

1-4 — The Hold Steady (on sale soon)

9 — moe.

14 — Bully (Graham Hunt Band)

2022

February

3 — Lucky Chops

10 — Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience



March 23 — The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell (Jeremy Ivey)

April 1 — The Soul Rebels (with special guests TBA)

May 17-18 — Built to Spill