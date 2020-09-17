Williamsburg is getting another brewery! Other Half Brewing, the Brooklyn-based craft brewery that has since expanded to Washington D.C. and the Finger Lakes since opening in 2014, is opening a Williamsburg taproom and production facility on the East River.

Other Half Domino Park is scheduled to open in October 2020 at 34 River Street, in One South First, the second mixed-use building to open as part of the project.

“Domino Park will feature more experimental beverages, including seltzers, small-batch and fruited beers, as well as styles we have not brewed before,” says Other Half co-founder Sam Richardson. “We’ll be brewing with new hops and yeast strains and are excited to create more on-the-fly beers. Our original Brooklyn location will continue to offer canned beers to go and focus on IPAs, sours and stouts.”

“We’ve tapped industry friends to help us curate cocktail, Champagne and wine programs that will match what we’re doing with the beers,” says Other Half’s co-founder Andrew Burman. “And since our team loves whisky and mezcal, we’re psyched to offer a broader list of these spirits, too.”

Other Half’s new 3,600-square-foot space will offer 50-feet of waterfront views overlooking Manhattan and the East River, with twenty-foot windows and plenty of natural light. An outdoor patio will also have eight tables.

The future home of Other Half Brewing in Williamsburg

Roberta’s Pizza and OddFellows Ice Cream Co., will live on either side of Other Half, and guests will be able to order food from these and other neighborhood establishments, including Misi and Tacocina, to enjoy on-premise once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

“We’ve been incredibly intentional about the independent, Brooklyn-born food retailers coming to Domino and the Other Half Brewery will be a terrific addition to Williamsburg,” said Jed Walentas, CEO of Two Trees Management, the development firm leading the Domino Sugar redevelopment project. “With Domino Park just outside the Brewery and Roberta’s right next door, One South First will be a premier destination along Grand Street, which continues to emerge as a cultural and food destination in Brooklyn.”