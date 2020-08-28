Record stores and vintage shops of all types have made Greenpoint a vinyl collector’s destination for years, and some of the local shops reopen this weekend — which also happens to be the first of three Record Store Days this year — for the first time since the pandemic started.

Academy Records (85 Oak St.) closed their brick-and-mortar shops in Greenpoint and the East Village in the winter and began selling LPs via Instagram and their online Discogs store. Both locations reopened Friday for limited in-person shopping for the first time in months.

Academy will be open Friday – Sunday going forward, with cartons of dollar records on the sidewalk, and with a limit of three people inside the store at a time; masks and sanitized hands are required.

“We’ve sectioned off the shops into smaller versions of themselves, putting the best stuff out,” a note on Instagram states along with instructions for RSD. “Oak street is like a very well curated used new arrivals bin with a few rows of choice new releases/ reissues/ best sellers.”

Record Grouch (988 Manhattan Ave.) reopened on June 26th after 15 weeks of closure and is participating in RSD on Saturday as in years past, according to a note on their website regarding safety procedures:

From 9 a.m.-12 p.m. we will allow three people in the store at a time for fifteen minutes of shopping. On a first come first served basis, you must reserve an appointment by emailing us: recordgrouch@gmail.com with the subject line “Record Store Day.” Our hope is to avoid people lining up, standing and congregating on the sidewalk. Public health, the well-being of our neighbors and other shops here in Greenpoint remains our primary concern. Once the 9-12 spots are completed, we will revert to normal operational hours and policies for the remainder of the day.

Captured Tracks (195 Calyer St.) also reopened for in-person shopping at the end of June and is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. for RSD “with a ton of fresh used stock” and complimentary beverages from Matchabar.

Rough Trade (64 N 9th St.) moved sales online a the start of the pandemic as well and the Williamsburg shop is now open again, including this Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. for RSD. See the full list of RSD titles the store will be carrying here. Rough Trade will assist shoppers with social distancing with a wishlist form to fill out ahead of time.