There are plenty of places to knock back a beer in Brooklyn, but if you want to kick it up a notch, Greenpoint and Williamsburg are home to some of New York’s best breweries.Everything from refreshing hazy India Pale Ales to smooth chocolate stouts can be found right here in North Brooklyn.

You could be searching for a spot to impress your edgy friend from out of town or looking to grab a drink and while the baby naps in the Bjorn. Or maybe you simply want to find a new favorite brew.

Beer fans rejoice! Because no matter what you’re looking for, North Brooklyn has a brewery for you.

Talea

The IPA flight and cheese plate in Talea’s courtyard.

There are many reasons to wax poetic about Talea (87 Richardson St.), a women-owned brewery in Williamsburg that opened the doors to its taproom in March 2021.

Talea is truly unique, unlike any other brewery in the area. Firstly, it opens at 8 a.m. and serves coffee and pastries. It’s the type of place you can sit with your laptop, pretending to work over a fresh cup of coffee from Partners.

Secondly, the space is gorgeous. It’s sleek, modern, and spacious, with an inviting vibe that makes customers linger. This feeling is perpetuated by the extremely friendly staff.

Thirdly, it’s one of the only breweries that prides itself on being family-friendly. Both of the owners, Tara Hankinson and LeAnn Darland, are moms. Hankinson said they saw a hole in the market in Williamsburg, a neighborhood filled with upscale restaurants and casual standing-room-only bars, but without a space for parents to enjoy the occasional beer.

But, the very best thing about Talea is the beer because it’s really, really good. The most popular seller is Sun Up, a delicious hazy IPA. It’s very refreshing and best enjoyed in Talea’s cozy courtyard with a charcuterie plate.

Talea is open Sunday to Wednesday 8am to 8pm and Thursday through Saturday 8am to 10pm. Thankfully, they take reservations.

Threes Brewing

An IPA with a burger and fries at Threes Brewing.

Threes Brewing is a Brooklyn-based brewery with locations in Gowanus and Greenpoint. Threes Brewing’s Greenpoint location (113 Franklin St.) opened in 2017, on a strip of Franklin Avenue with several other fun bars and restaurants.

They recently partnered with The Meat Hook, giving Greenpoint delicious burgers and beer in one convenient location.

Threes is known for their approachable beers that balance simplicity and complexity, in other words, easy-drinking beers. Their beers are sold in over 150 bars, restaurants and shops across New York.

The IPAs are especially good. Try one of the best sellers, Logical Conclusion. It’s smooth and refreshing, the perfect thing to wash down a Meat Hook cheeseburger and fries.

Threes is open Monday through Thursday from 5 to 11pm, Friday and Saturday 1 to 11pm and Sunday 1pm to 10pm. They have several sidewalk tables for outdoor drinking and dining, but currently do not have any seating inside.

Greenpoint Beer and Ale Company

The rooftop and sidewalk seating areas at Greenpoint Beer and Ale Company.

Greenpoint Beer and Ale Company (1150 Manhattan Ave.), established in 2014, is tucked away in the quiet and somewhat hidden northernmost section of Greenpoint. Approaching Greenpoint Beer, one feels transported to a tranquil New England summer town. The streets are quiet, the water rushes past, and the fun, laid-back vibe of the brewery’s rooftop welcomes you.

Greenpoint Beer and Ale specializes in small batch ales, lagers, and beers. The website states that their mission is “to offer unique beer paired with unique food in a comfortable and welcoming space.” They have certainly succeeded.

They offer delicious comfort food. Try an appetizer like the Tempura Broccoli or Chinese Pork Dumplings before digging into a burger from Paisano’s Butcher Shop. It pairs nicely with one of their most popular pale ales, the New Kids on the Block.

Greenpoint Beer and Ale is open Monday through Friday 2 to 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday noon to 10pm.

Other Half Brewing Company

The tasting room at Other Half.

Other Half Brewing Company (34 River St.) boasts an unbeatable location on the waterfront near Domino Park. Craft beer fans are no stranger to Other Half’s popular IPAs and stouts, but they might not know about this newest location in Williamsburg. The tasting room is large with extremely high ceilings and huge windows overlooking the water. They also have several tables outside.

In 2014, Sam Richardson, Matt Monahan, and Andrew Burman founded Other Half Brewing Company, and the website states, “their vision was to build a passionate team that brewed great beers in the state of New York—done so with effort and thoughtfulness—to represent the “Other Half” of the industry.” Their passion comes across in every fantastic brew they create.

One of their most popular beers is the Forever Green, “a small but potent IPA hopped with Citra, Mosaic and a hint of Columbus and Chinook for extra impact.” You can order it or buy cans to go in many places throughout the city.

While you’re checking out the tasting room at Domino Park, try something more exotic like DDH Cashmere Everthing, an IPA, or the Trop Phantasy Blackberry Coconut, a fruit beer.

Other Half is open Monday and Tuesday noon to 8pm, Wednesday to Friday noon to 10pm, Saturday 10am to 10pm and Sunday 11am to 7pm.

Brooklyn Brewery

A can of Brooklyn Pulp Art Hazy IPA at Brooklyn Brewery.

Brooklyn Brewery (79 N 11th St.) is the largest brewery in North Brooklyn. The space itself is very big, and so is the production. Brooklyn Brewery’s beers are sold in more than half the United States and in thirty countries.

The Williamsburg tasting room opened in 1996 and was designed by James Beard Award-winning Brewmaster Garrett Oliver. Oliver and his team brew a range of different beers, from classic styles to experimental brews. Plus they collaborate with different artists from around the world.

The newest beer is the Brooklyn Pulp Art Hazy IPA, sold in an awesome art-clad can. Their website calls this beer a “modern masterpiece” and “a delicious blur between beer and art”. This can is perfect for your Instagram feed, but the best part is the refreshing taste. This IPA contains notes of bright tropical fruit that you can really taste and a refreshingly soft finish.It’s the perfect beer for summer.

Brooklyn Brewery is open for seated indoor service at 50% capacity, outdoor seating, plus beer to go. Pre-pandemic, they offered tours and hope to again soon. Brooklyn Brewery is open Monday through Thursday 5 to 11pm, Friday 5pm to midnight, Saturday noon to midnight and Sunday noon to 8pm.

Grimm Artisanal Ales

The tasting room at Grimm.

Grimm Artisanal Ales (990 Metropolitan Ave.) was founded in 2013 by Joe and Lauren Grimm as a nomadic brewery out of their Gowanus apartment. In June 2018, the permanent location opened in East Williamsburg, much to the delight of neighbors. It’s a cool spot, complete with a disco ball.

The staff is friendly. The Mediterran snacks from Samesa are good. Plus a lot of their brews come in cans with very cool artwork. And the beers are exceptional.

They specialize in elegant, well-balanced beers in a range of sour and hoppy styles. Try the Teddy Bear Picnic, a double IPA, or the Four-Ever Rainbow, a dry-hopped sour.

Grimm is open Monday through Thursday from 2 to 10pm, Friday and Saturday noon to 11pm, and Sunday noon to 8pm. They are currently open for indoor seating at 50% capacity, outdoor seating and to-go sales. They do not take reservations, so you may have to wait during busy times like the weekend.

Keg and Lantern

One of Keg and Lantern’s many IPAs on draft.

Keg and Lantern’s Greenpoint location (97 Nassau Ave.) is more of a restaurant than a brewery. The brewery is located in Red Hook. But if you’re in Greenpoint and looking for a casual place to drink craft beer with good food, Keg and Lantern is a good choice.

It’s been called one of the best sports bars in Greenpoint. It’s big and they have plenty of TVs. Plus, they have a welcoming back patio. Best of all, the craft beers they brew are really refreshing.

Try the Keg & Lantern Depressingly Effective Double IPA. Aside from the cool name, it’s a tasty IPA thats’s easy to drink and goes well with Keg and Lantern’s assortment of comfort food. Try the buttermilk fried chicken fingers or the burger, one of Greenpoint’s best.

Keg and Lantern is open Monday through Sunday from 11am to 11pm.