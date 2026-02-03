Greenpoint and Williamsburg are offering a range of romantic ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year. Browse our list below to learn more about decadent dinners, romantic settings, special desserts, and more.

Le Fanfare

The exterior of Le Fanfare. Photo: Le Fanfare

Greenpoint’s Le Fanfare (1103 Manhattan Ave.) is offering a Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu accompanied by live jazz from Nico Sarbanes.

The menu is priced at $62 per person and includes three courses. The first is a choice of fluke crudo, burrata with winter veggies, white asparagus veloute, baccala croquette, or grilled octopus. The second course is a choice of bucatini with lobster sauce, sweet potato agnolotti, tagliatelle with lamb ragu, osso buco, or halibut. Dessert is a choice of baked apple, cannoli, or tiramisu.

Milk and Roses

A candlelit table at Milk and Roses. Photo: Milk and Roses

Milk and Roses (35 Box St.) is offering a special prix-fixe Valentine’s Day menu that costs $228 per couple. Reservations are made by purchasing one ticket that is good for two guests for seatings are at either 6 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Milk and Roses special menu starts with a soup of Swiss chard, potato, onion, and sausage. The second course is a choice of a fennel and endive salad, a beet and burrata salad, or octopus carpaccio. The next course is a “small bite” of spinach ravioli. The third course is a choice of rack of lamb, Arctic char, duck breast, or charred broccolini, followed by baked brie cheesecake or tiramisu for dessert.

Laser Wolf

Laser Wolf on the roof of The Hoxton Hotel. Photo: Laser Wolf

On Valentine’s Day, Laser Wolf (97 Wythe Ave.) is offering a special cocktail menu in collaboration with popular Chicago bar, Lazy Bird, alongside dinner specials, including beef tartare, yellowfin tuna crudo, steak frites for two, and brown sugar vanilla soft serve for two.

If you’re worried about the chill, note that Laser Wolf is fully enclosed and heated for winter.

Fandi Mata

The bar at Fandi Mata. Credit: Fandi Mata

For Valentine’s Day, Fandi Mata (74 Bayard St.) will be offering a three course menu priced at $95 per person. Highlights include lobster croquettes with caviar, grilled artichoke with brown-butter lemon aioli, crab spaghetti with smoked trout roe, and braised duck leg with potato terrine. Dessert options include chocolate cake, tres leche or blood orange sorbet.

Deux Chats

Inside Deux Chats

Williamsburg’s Deux Chats (1 Dunham Pl.) is offering a prix fixe menu on February 14 priced at $75 per person. The menu is three courses and includes options for vegetarian and vegan guests.

The first course is a choice of a mini seafood tower, deviled eggs with caviar, Caesar salad, or tuna crudo, followed by a second course with the choice of lobster pot pie, beef bourguignon, truffle mac and cheese, or branzino. Dessert is a choice of sticky toffee pudding or coconut panna cotta.

Ilis

The interior of Greenpoint’s Ilis. Photo: Evan Sung

On February 13 and 14, Greenpoint’s Ilis (150 Green St.) is offering a decadent eight-course menu. The dinner is $250 per guest, with an optional wine pairing available for $175.

Ilis said that they “promise roses—but not necessarily where you might expect them.”

Restaurant Yuu

The chic interior of Restaurant Yuu. Photo: Restaurant Yuu

Restaurant Yuu (55 Nassau Ave.) will have a special two-night Valentine’s Day menu, offered on the February 13 and 14 with two seatings each night at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Highlights from the special menu, priced at $360 per guest, include scallops with caviar, sawara, abalone with uni, and Wagyu Wellington. After dinner, guests will go to the salon to indulge in bite size desserts accompanied by tea, coffee, or digestifs, while taking in the sounds of smooth jazz and soft classical.

Bonnie’s

On February 14, popular Cantonese restaurant Bonnie’s (398 Manhattan Ave.) is hosting special guest Susan Kim of Eat Doshi to offer a special dessert menu alongside the restaurant’s regular menu for the holiday.

Bar Blondeau x Bascule

Bar Blondeau, on the sixth floor of the Wythe Hotel. Photo: Liz Clayman Credit: Liz Clayman

Bar Blondeau (80 Wythe Ave.) is hosting a special Valentine’s Day event in collaboration with local wine bar Bascule.

It will be a special Valentine’s Day edition of Bar Blondeau’s Sunday Sessions with wine from the extensive cellars of Jordan Veran and Gabriella Borg Costanzi, oysters, and dancing to music by LeBRON.

La Maison Tachon x Mignonette Flowers

A bouquet from Mignonette and tarts from La Maison Tachon. Photo: La Maison Tachon

Two women-owned, Greenpoint-based businesses are collaborating on a special Valentine’s Day flower and pastry bundle. La Maison Tachon and Mignonette Flowers are offering bundles of fresh, romantic bouquets and a duo of handcrafted tarts.

The bundle is available by preorder to pick up on February 14 at Oak & Iron, where Sarah of La Maison Tachon is set up every Saturday morning. On Valentine’s Day, Blair from Mignonette Flowers will also be at Oak & Iron selling bouquets.

The preorder deadline is Wednesday, February 11 at noon. After preordering, bundles will be available for pickup on Saturday, February 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.