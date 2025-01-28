A sophisticated French restaurant called Restaurant Yuu (55 Nassau Ave.) opened in the spring of 2023 in Greenpoint, and within six months of opening, Restaurant Yuu was awarded a Michelin Star.

This winter, Executive Chef-Owner Yuu Shimano, a North Brooklyn local, has debuted a new winter menu. The team at Restaurant Yuu told Greenpointers that even though Chef Yuu’s name is front and center, all the sous chefs of different nationalities and backgrounds collaborate and contribute to each course, bringing a new perspective, camaraderie, and a sense of family to create Chef Yuu’s interpretation of French cuisine.

Greenpointers spoke with Chef Shimano about Restaurant Yuu’s winter menu, its quick rise to fame, and the chef’s favorite local haunts.

Chef Yuu Shimano working in Restaurant Yuu’s open kitchen. Photo: Restaurant Yuu

Greenpointers: You opened Restaurant Yuu on the border of Greenpoint and Williamsburg. What made you decide to open your namesake restaurant in the North Brooklyn area?

Chef Yuu Shimano: I’ve always loved this neighborhood and had a strong desire to open a restaurant in Brooklyn. While Manhattan is iconic with its towering skyscrapers, Brooklyn has a unique charm. It feels like a place where new cultures and ideas are born. As a Japanese chef offering French cuisine in New York, I felt that this area would be more open to embracing such a cultural challenge.

Naming the restaurant after myself was also intentional—it carries the message that a Japanese chef can achieve something like this in Brooklyn.

Greenpointers: How did it feel to be awarded a Michelin Star six months after opening Restaurant Yuu?

Restaurant Yuu’s caviar brioche. Photo: Restaurant Yuu

Chef Yuu Shimano: I was incredibly happy. However, to be honest, I felt a bit disappointed as I had been aiming for two stars in our first year. That said, while Michelin is not everything, I am genuinely pleased that as a team, we were able to achieve such a clear and significant goal.

Greenpointers: Restaurant Yuu was not only recognized by the Michelin Guide; it was also ranked number one on Robb Report’s list of Best New Restaurants in America in 2024. What do you think led to all of the accolades? How did a small restaurant in Greenpoint become so acclaimed?

Chef Yuu Shimano: I am truly honored and delighted to have been featured in such a prestigious publication as Robb Report, which is highly regarded across the United States, and to have been awarded the title of Best New Restaurant in America. As a Japanese chef, this recognition fills me with pride, and it’s something our entire team celebrates and feels deeply grateful for.

To be honest, I am not entirely sure what specific factors led to this level of acclaim. However, I believe that our decision to serve French cuisine not in Manhattan but in Brooklyn—a choice that could be seen as a disadvantage—may have instead been recognized as a unique strength and charm.

Additionally, our thoughtful use of space, distinctive approach, commitment to classic French cuisine, and the overall cohesion of our efforts, including the contributions of our incredible service team, might have resonated with diners and critics alike.

While the exact reasons remain unclear, I am genuinely thrilled and grateful to receive such recognition.

The interior of Restaurant Yuu. Photo: Restaurant Yuu

Greenpointers: Restaurant Yuu is not your first Michelin-starred experience. Tell us about the other restaurants you have worked at and your path to opening Restaurant Yuu.

Chef Yuu Shimano: Let me share a bit about my background. During my student years, I studied at Tsuji Culinary Institute in Japan before moving to France. My professional career began at the two-Michelin-starred restaurant La Villa des Lys in Cannes. Afterward, I returned to Japan with a strong desire to further build my foundation. I dedicated myself to honing my skills and gaining experience before eventually returning to France, where I worked at several renowned restaurants and took on roles as head chef.

Toward the end of my training, I had the privilege of working at the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Guy Savoy, where I was entrusted with key positions, including sauces and meat—considered the pinnacle of French cuisine.

Afterward, I moved to New York, where I worked at Mifune, a French-Japanese fusion restaurant in Manhattan. There, I deepened my understanding of the New York market and its ingredients.

Finally, I fulfilled a long-held dream of opening my own restaurant, Restaurant Yuu. At this establishment, I aim to showcase authentic French cuisine rather than French-Japanese fusion, bringing my journey full circle to focus on the essence of French culinary traditions.

Restaurant Yuu’s signature duck pie. Photo: Restaurant Yuu

Greenpointers: Restaurant Yuu recently transitioned to a new winter menu. What are your favorite dishes on the winter menu?

Chef Yuu Shimano: One of my favorite dishes on the winter menu is the venison prepared with cassis sauce and beets, a staple ingredient in New York. This dish is crafted using very classic French techniques. Another favorite is the sea urchin gratin with ise lobster. This dish showcases ise lobster, a Japanese ingredient, prepared with French culinary methods. These two dishes truly represent the distinctive essence of our menu at Restaurant Yuu.

Lastly, I must mention our signature dish, the duck pie. It is a symbol of Restaurant Yuu as a classic French establishment and a dish I have been perfecting for years.

Greenpointers: How often do you revise the menu at Restaurant Yuu?

Chef Yuu Shimano: We typically revise about 80–90% of the menu every two to two and a half months, so guests can always enjoy something new with each visit. However, we don’t change everything all at once; instead, we update one or two dishes per week. That said, our signature duck pie remains a constant on the menu. Additionally, we place great emphasis on using seasonal ingredients, creating dishes inspired by Japanese kaiseki cuisine and the spirit of omotenashi.

Greenpointers: How does the tasting menu at your restaurant differ from other destination restaurants in New York?

Chef Yuu Shimano: At our restaurant, we focus on French cuisine while staying true to our Japanese identity. We are not a French-Japanese fusion restaurant; rather, we offer French food with a distinct Japanese touch. We place a strong emphasis on using Japanese ingredients, particularly seasonal fish and other ingredients unique to Japan. By incorporating seasonal ingredients throughout the year and applying classic French techniques, we skillfully blend ingredients like cod roe (shirako) and Spanish mackerel (sawara) from Japan into our dishes.

Greenpointers: Do you live in Greenpoint near the restaurant? If so, do you have favorite restaurants and/or bars that you frequent when not working?

Chef Yuu Shimano: Yes, I live nearby. I often visit House, Ilis, Acre, and Lingo.