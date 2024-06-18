Greenpoint’s newest wine bar, Bouquet (1073 Manhattan Ave.), has opened in the former home of Lobster Joint, which closed after serving the neighborhood New England-inspired seafood for 13 years.

The bar area at Bouquet. Photo: @sakraficenyc

Bouquet’s grand opening was last Wednesday, June 12, and Bouquet’s owner, Eric Molnar, told Greenpointers that “the neighborhood response has been superb.”

Molnar is a New York native and current Greenpoint resident. He describes Bouquet as “a neighborhood spot specializing in low-intervention wine, comfort food, and seasonal plates.”

Bouquet’s chicken schnitzel. Photo: @sakraficenyc

Molnar named the bar and bistro after the wine term that refers to an assortment of aromatic notes created during winemaking and storage or the scent of an aged wine.

“Our ethos is to provide well-curated wine, cuisine, and music through warm hospitality,” Molnar said.

Bouquet’s backyard, dotted with picnic tables and umbrellas. Photo: @sakraficenyc

Bouquet includes a backyard, which made Lobster Joint so popular in the summer months. Bouquet offers a relaxed atmosphere. The newcomer does not take reservations, and follows a casual counter and bar service model.

The Bouquet Burger. Photo: @sakraficenyc

Some of Molnar’s favorite food menu items are the chicken schnitzel plate, the lamb skewers, and the tahini kale caesar salad, plus the Bouquet Burger, which is a smashburger with special sauce.

Bouquet is open Wednesday through Friday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. – 11 p.m.