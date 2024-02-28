Greenpoint local Sarah Tachon started a bakery out of her kitchen called La Maison Tachon selling French pastries to North Brooklyn.

Tachon is a professional baker who moved to the neighborhood from France in 2017 after completing a degree in pastry and catering at Paris’ prestigious Ferrandi culinary school. She came to Greenpoint with her soon-to-be husband (and no knowledge of the English language), and in 2021, she was not able to continue working due to immigration status.

“I was only authorized to stay and that’s it,” Tachon explained, “so, I had to adapt and find something else to do.” She added that it was a “very hard period for someone who was used to working in a kitchen.”

La Maison Tachon’s madeleines. Photo: La Maison Tachon

To start, Tachon created a website with recipes which gave her the opportunity to develop her creativity, but she ultimately decided it wasn’t really what she wanted to do.

“What I wanted most was to open my own bakery,” Tachon said.

After almost three years without being able to work, she finally received the authorization to make her dream a reality, and just last month, La Maison Tachon was born.

La Maison Tachon’s lemon poppyseed cake. Photo: La Maison Tachon

Tachon’s long-term wish is to have her own brick and mortar bakery, but as a first step, she is selling French pastries and baked goods directly from her Greenpoint kitchen. She told Greenpointers that she named her bakery La Maison Tachon because la maison means house, but also home, in French, and is a nod to a coziness felt when eating pastries, which are all truly homemade.

“I really enjoy baking my own recipes, and I wanted to share my baked goods with everyone,” Tachon said.

La Maison Tachon’s hazelnut chocolate brownies. Photo: La Maison Tachon

La Maison Tachon’s menu currently includes financiers, madeleines, kouign-amann, sable breton cookies, hazelnut chocolate brownies, and lemon poppyseed cake. Tachon told Greenpointers that the menu may expand in the future, with the possibility of adding an item every two or three months.

“I do a lot of testing and my husband is very happy about that,” Tachon joked. “For example, for Valentine’s Day, I made a caramel shortbread covered with chocolate.” She also just experimented with a marble cake that tastes like an elevated chocolate chip muffin.

Tachon told Greenpointers that right now, most customers ask for the chocolate brownie, exclaiming that “chocolate is always a winner.”

A discovery box from La Maison Tachon with a variety of baked goods.

Customers can order a half dozen or dozen of each type of baked good or order one of the discovery boxes, which include a variety of La Maison Tachon’s specialities.

Tachon provides three ways to order, asking that customers give 48-hour advance notice. Customers can visit La Maison Tachon’s website, email contact@lamaisontachon.com, or DM the bakery on Instagram. La Maison Tachon offers delivery in North Brooklyn and the option to pick up in Greenpoint.