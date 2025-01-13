Greenpoint’s Ilis (150 Green St.), an upscale restaurant that opened in October 2023 with tasting menus from Chef Mads Refslund, is now offering a more casual and affordable way to visit.

Ilis has started a Sunday Chicken Supper series. On January 19 and 26, the team at Ilis will fire roast 50 free-range chickens on rotisserie over embers. The roast will be served family-style alongside seasonal sides and drinks, with the aim of creating “a warm, communal vibe,” according to Ilis.

The chicken supper, which includes the whole chicken, accoutrements of pickles, and soup to start, will cost $150. Other menu items such as sides and desserts will be available à la carte for an additional cost. Ilis told Greenpointers that the $150 meal “should easily feed four people” and that half chickens will also be offered for $75 with pickles and soup included.

During the Sunday supper series, Ilis is offering a special Mandarin Punch and a menu of wines by the glass in addition to signature cocktails.

Roasting a chicken at Ilis. Photo: Ilis’ Instagram

Tables for 1–8 guests will be available from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on January 19 and 26. Ilis will release 20 tables the week before each Sunday, with any remaining seats available for walk-ins. A deposit of $35 per person will hold reservations on Resy. The deposit will be deducted from the bill the day of the reservation. The chicken dinner is also available to takeout.

In addition the the Sunday Chicken Supper series, Ilis is hosting a truffle dinner on January 14 and a tuna demonstration and dinner on January 28.