Beloved Greenpoint mainstay, Milk and Roses, reopened in a new space at 35 Box Street around the corner from the restaurant’s original location. After a brief pause, the Italian bistro quietly opened its new doors at the new and improved address.

The front room of the new Milk and Roses location.

Locals will be relieved to see that the decor was not greatly altered. Similar to the old locale, the new space oozes romance with cozy nooks and hints of glamour throughout the restaurant. Milk and Roses reigns supreme as the quintessential date spot in Greenpoint.

A cozy booth surrounding by bookshelves.

A chandelier in the front room casts candlelight on the spacious red booths, well-appointed bar, walls lined with books, and centered piano. The back room has a few more cozy tables and overlooks the outdoor courtyard which will undoubtedly be booming during the summer months.

The back room overlooking the outdoor courtyard.

But don’t let the romantic vibes discourage you from bringing the family for a laid-back Sunday dinner, especially if it’s on the early side. Owner Tommaso Mazzoni and his friendly team ensure that Milk and Roses is the type of spot where families with kids and singles on dates can easily coexist.

The Bucatini Genovese at Milk and Roses.

The same familiar menu from the previous location is being offered for now, with pasta favorites like the bucatini Genovese with short rib ragu and the buttery spinach and ricotta ravioli, plus decadent desserts like olive oil cake and tiramisu.

The olive oil cake topped with a strawberry flower.

Intriguingly, Mazzoni hinted that Greenpoint should be on the lookout for a new menu that will be offered in the coming weeks. Stay updated via Milk and Roses Instagram page here.