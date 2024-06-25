North Brooklyn has become an unexpected destination for Japanese omakase. Newcomer Mido Omakase Room (221 South 1st St.), has opened in South Williamsburg not far from Shota (50 South 3rd St.), an upscale omakase spot that opened last year.

A nigiri course, topped with caviar, on Mido’s Omakase menu. Photo: Mido

Mido offers a relatively affordable approach, similar to U Omakase (173 Greenpoint Ave.) which opened in Greenpoint two years ago.

Mido’s omakase brunch on Saturdays and Sundays features a 10-course tasting menu for $68, which Mido’s team said “has been a hit with guests.”

Mido’s dinner service offers a 15-course tasting menu for $100, which is still significantly cheaper than other options.

Chef Sato Cheuk, serving one of the menu’s more creative courses at Mido. Photo: Mido

Mido’s Chef Sato Cheuk brings a wealth of passion and experience from his time in France. Chef Cheuk uses a unique fusion of edomae sushi traditions and contemporary culinary innovation.

“What sets Mido Omakase Room apart is our commitment to innovation and creativity. Our culinary team goes beyond traditional flavors, introducing unique and diverse taste profiles that delight and surprise our guests,” owner Ben Leung said.

“This creative approach not only honors the essence of Japanese cuisine, but also elevates it with a global twist, making each visit to Mido Omakase Room a unique and memorable experience.”

A course topped with uni and caviar at Mido. Photo: Mido

Leung told Greenpointers that he decided to open Mido in Williamsburg because he was “driven by a love for the neighborhood’s dynamic culture and a desire to offer something distinctive and memorable to the community.”

“The community has warmly welcomed us, and we’re thrilled to be part of such a vibrant and diverse area,” Mido’s team said.

The interior of Mido Omakase Room. Photo: Mido

Mido Omakase Room is open Monday through Friday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon – 3 p.m. for brunch, and Saturday and Sunday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. for dinner.