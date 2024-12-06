Good evening, Greenpointers.

We hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving! It’s already off to the races with the Christmas season. In need of a tree? Here are some local options.

Enso Omakase will soon open in Williamsburg. Another Japanese spot, the Residence of Mr. Moto, is also set to open from the same team behind a popular East Village restaurant. Dee Best Zeppoles and Calzones recently closed its Williamsburg location.

Williamsburg also recently got a new acupuncture studio. A new indoor pickleball court is coming to 67 West Street. For more fun at that address, swing by The Mini Miniature Pop-Up Market, taking place on weekends in December.

Sadly, a new survey found that Greenpoint and Williamsburg rents are among the highest in the country. One bright spot in this depressing real estate landscape? Tenants at 40 Oak Street won a rent reduction (unfortunately, it was due to long-term building neglect).

P.S. 34’s annual auction is live, and full of great prizes from local businesses. Continue to pay it forward by participating in one of these great local donation drives.

Archestratus hosted a party to celebrate the Four Horsemen’s debut cookbook. City Council Member Lincoln Restler hosted a virtual town hall. A new bookstore recently opened on Freeman Street.

Veselka was kind enough to share their recipe for mushroom barley soup. They’ve been making it the same since 1954, so you know it’s tried and true.

As always, we have a weekend roundup for you.

In and around North Brooklyn

A new housing lottery just launched at Greenpoint’s 75 Dupont Street.

How the owner of the local Italian spot Il Passatore is keeping her late husband’s legacy alive.