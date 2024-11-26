Dee Best Zeppoles and Calzones (361 Graham Ave.) has abruptly closed its brick and mortar storefront after being open for only one year.

The local family-owned business made the announcement on Instagram, writing, “It’s official, we at Dee Best have decided not to renew our lease at our Graham Ave Store, and therefore we will be CLOSED at Graham Ave PERMANENTLY and effective IMMEDIATELY.”

The interior of Dee Best Zeppoles and Calzones in Williamsburg. Photo: Joey Dee

The post ended with, “Thank you to all of our loyal customers over the years. Please know this is NOT goodbye forever, we will be back soon, so stay tuned.” Greenpointers reached out to Dee Best to learn more about what’s in the works, but has not yet heard back.

A lasagna calzone from Dee Best. Photo: Dee Best

Dee Best Zeppoles and Calzones is owned by local resident Joseph Donatelli, known as Joey Dee, who also owns DeStefano’s Steakhouse (593 Lorimer St.).

Joey Dee and his family run a zeppole stand at the Our Lady Of Mt. Carmel festival which takes place in Williamsburg every summer. Joey’s father operated the stand from 1947 – 1965, then Joey took over from 1965 – 1996, and now Joey’s son runs the stand.

Fried Oreos from Dee Best. Photo: Dee Best

Last year, the Donatelli family was finally able to open a permanent location to sell their popular festival treats. Dee Best Zeppoles and Calzones sold several varieties of calzones and zeppoles, plus sfinci di riso and fried Oreos.