It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and North Brooklyn’s Christmas tree stands have started popping up throughout the neighborhood.

Greenpointers can deck their halls with anything from a charming Balsam to a towering Fraser. Most stands also sell wreaths and other holiday decor, while some offer additional activities like cut-outs, photo ops, and visits from Santa.

Here is a list of the best places to buy a live Christmas tree in North Brooklyn.

Greg’s Trees

Greg’s Trees Christmas tree stands are officially open for the season. This year, Greg’s Trees is operating seven locations in New York, with three in North Brooklyn at McCarren Park, Domino Park, and for the first time at American Playground.

Owner Greg Walsh has spent over 35 years as the city’s resident holiday man, and Greg’s Trees has Christmas cheer and Christmas gear. His stands offer fresh trees in several premium varieties including Noble, Fraser Fir and Balsam Fir Trees from the Pacific Northwest and North Carolina.

Greg’s Trees at McCarren Park

Greg’s Trees’ stand at McCarren Park is located at 776 Lorimer Street on the edge of McCarren Park on Driggs Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and Lorimer Street. In addition to trees, this location sells wreaths and other decor, and has fun photo-ops. It’s open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Santa will visit McCarren Park’s stand, but the date has not yet been set.

Greg’s Trees at Domino Park

Greg’s Trees’ stand at Domino Park is located on the Williamsburg waterfront at 15 River Street. This location includes premium varieties of trees, and a Christmas market is packed with ornaments, lights, and tree toppers. Santa will visit the Domino Park stand, but the date has not yet been set.

Greg’s Trees at American Playground

Greg’s Trees’ newest stand is at Greenpoint’s American Playground, located at 81 Franklin Street in between Noble and Milton streets. Additional details have not been publicized yet.

Greg Walsh, owner of Greg’s Trees, at his stand in Domino Park.

Greenpoint Trees

Greenpoint Trees has a stand at 814 Manhattan Avenue on the corner of Manhattan Avenue and Calyer Street. It’s a family-owned and operated tree stand from a Greenpoint native who has run it since 1990. In addition to trees, this stand sells tree stands and wreaths and offers home delivery and even professional decorating services.

Paradise Florist

Paradise Florist is located at 104 Norman Avenue. It is a family-owned business that has been in Greenpoint for over 30 years, and for three generations. Every holiday season, the florist converts its greenhouse into an area dedicated to selling Christmas trees, offering one of the neighborhood’s more affordable options.

Online

It’s a busy time of year, and if you can’t make it to the stands, consider buying from a local company online and have it delivered to your door. Christmas Tree Brooklyn and NYC Trees, both deliver to Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

Christmas Tree Brooklyn offers free tree delivery anywhere in the five boroughs to any type of apartment or home, including walk-ups. They can also set up the tree for you, and you can also order lights, a wreath, or garland to be delivered at the same time.

NYC Trees was started by a native New Yorker and teacher, Harold DeLucia, in 2012. He believes in supporting local farms by offering local, sustainable, farm fresh trees. NYC Trees also delivers and installs trees with or without lights and decorations.