What is it exactly about miniatures that leave some people (ahem, me) totally enthralled? Why do tiny replicas of food and furniture fill us with such sheer delight?

If you’re one of those people and you live in Greenpoint, then you’re in luck, because a new pop up market offers exactly what you’re looking for. The Mini Miniature Pop-Up Market, running for the next few weekends, brings together miniature makers and artists for a holiday shopping experience unlike any other.

The Greenpoint-based artist The Beetle’s Dilemma is participating alongside The Tiny Craftress, Trial-Sized Dove Bar, and Pink Parma.

The pop-up commences with an opening party, this Saturday, November 30, from 5-7 pm, a perfect reason to get out of the house after all the Thanksgiving festivities.

The market will run Saturdays and Sundays from 12-6 pm, at 67 West Street, Suite 319.