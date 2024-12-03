Pickleball might conjure up images of summertime, but a new initiative will soon mean you can experience the sport year round.

Goodland first popped up earlier this summer with a temporary pickleball court on Noble Street. Last month, the company announced that they found a new home with a new 12,000 square foot space just around the corner at 67 West Street.

The indoor courts at Goodland.

The space will include four cushioned acrylic courts, amenities like lockers and changing rooms, and a pro-shop. Goodland offers tiered memberships with perks such as 24/7 access, clinics, guest passes, tournaments, and a members-only court.

And as a membership driven space, Goodland hopes to create a community based on a shared love for pickleball. Commercial Observer reports that “[t]he new indoor spot will feature social spaces and ‘work-friendly areas’ for players and customers.”

The space will likely open in late December.

For more information, or to learn more about memberships, check out the site here.