Pickleball might conjure up images of summertime, but a new initiative will soon mean you can experience the sport year round.
Goodland first popped up earlier this summer with a temporary pickleball court on Noble Street. Last month, the company announced that they found a new home with a new 12,000 square foot space just around the corner at 67 West Street.
The space will include four cushioned acrylic courts, amenities like lockers and changing rooms, and a pro-shop. Goodland offers tiered memberships with perks such as 24/7 access, clinics, guest passes, tournaments, and a members-only court.
And as a membership driven space, Goodland hopes to create a community based on a shared love for pickleball. Commercial Observer reports that “[t]he new indoor spot will feature social spaces and ‘work-friendly areas’ for players and customers.”
The space will likely open in late December.
For more information, or to learn more about memberships, check out the site here.