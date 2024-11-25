Enso Omakase (117 Berry St.), a new omakase restaurant and Japanese whiskey bar from the team behind Ako (205 Bedford Ave.) and Amami (57 Nassau Ave.), is opening in Williamsburg on December 10.

When it first opens, Enso will offer a 10-seat omakase counter and a bar and lounge area with 22 seats. In a few months, the restaurant will unveil a 40-seat fully-heated garden.

Enso’s first guests may notice that the garden appears ready to welcome diners, but the team at Enso told Greenpointers that they want to “nail down service first” before opening the restaurant at its full capacity.

The interior design of Enso is based on classic Kyoto wabi-sabi style featuring wood, steel, clay, and fire within the three different dining experiences.

The garden at Enso, opening in 2025. Photo: Enso

At Enso’s reservation-only chef’s counter, Chef Nick Wang will offer a 16-course menu that will change every night. “We tailor the meal to your preferences, seasonality, and chef’s intuition,” Enso’s Byron Agila told Greenpointers.

Chef Wang uses fish purveyors that specialize in omakase and deliver their fresh catches directly from Japan multiple times each week. When the deliveries arrive at Enso, they go directly to the serving area where Chef Wang will guide diners through the preparation process.

“Omakase is an art form, but it’s also an exchange that conveys how and why your meal is being prepared like so, connecting the chef, ingredients, and patrons in a complete circle of understanding,” Agila said.

Enso’s Chef Nick Wang. Photo: Enso

Enso’s bar and lounge area will also offer an omakase experience, but with a slightly smaller 12-course menu. This more casual setting will allow walk-ins, but Agila said that reservations are recommended.

Both of Enso’s omakase experiences will allow for the option to add sake, whiskey, or wine pairings.