You likely didn’t need a survey to convey what you’ve been noticing in your bank account, but here’s one anyway—Williamsburg and Greenpoint residents pay some of the highest rents nationwide, a new survey from RentHop has found. The survey specifically determined the cost by zip code.

Williamsburg (11249) comes in at the twentieth spot, commanding the highest rents in Brooklyn with an average one-bedroom rent of $5,000. Somewhat interesting that there’s a bit of a gap between Williamsburg and Greenpoint, as the latter neighborhood (11222) is ranked at seventy with an average one-bedroom of $4,242. In between those rankings, Dumbo and Boerum Hill are the borough’s other priciest areas. Another Williamsburg zip code, 11211, averages one-bedroom rents of $4,250.

Shocking absolutely no one, New York City is the country’s most expensive city for renters, home to 39 of the most expensive 100 zip codes. Tribeca took the city’s top spot, coming in at fifth highest in the country. The Battery Park area followed close behind at number six.

Data from the city’s Department of City Planning (DCP) showed that Greenpoint and Williamsburg added the most new housing stock in Brooklyn last year. Clearly, the area is in demand. Not to wade too deeply into the eternal NIMBY vs. YIMBY debate, but here’s hoping we get some actually affordable housing around here, ASAP.