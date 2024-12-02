If you’ve been looking for more holistic health solutions in the neighborhood, there’s a new business in town for you.

Brooklyn Acupuncture and Massage, led by experienced and licensed Acupuncturist and Massage Therapist Darrin De Feo, recently opened at 489 Graham Avenue.

The clinic features two additional licensed practitioners and offers acupuncture, massage therapy, and cupping. They cite that they treat psychological, physical, immune, urinary, reproductive, and injury-related conditions. De Feo has over 10 years of experience in the wellness field (including founding Bed-Stuy Acupuncture & Massage Therapy) and has specialized in treating orthopedic disorders, chronic pain, digestive issues, sleep problems, mood disorders, and women’s health.

Prices range from $75 to $195. You can book your appointment at Brooklyn Acupuncture and Massage here.